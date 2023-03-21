Data Operations Administrator (Fixed term)

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Data Operations Analyst (Fixed term)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

Constantly scan for automation opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems

Create and implement macros to ensure a smooth data flow

Continuously promote Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity

Support business decisions with created reports

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Very strong, advanced level Excel knowledge

Analytical mindset and analyst knowledge

Strong programming skill on basic level and experience in developing applications

Experience in data administration or master data systems development with a good understanding of the principles of data conversion, consolidation and harmonisation

Sound experience in Salesforce or other CRM system and SAP user experience is a must

Previous experience in data management and process mapping

Power BI tool, WBA, ARIS experience is an important advantage

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested