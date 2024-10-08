Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Data Operations Administrator - Fixed-term

In this role You will:

Manage and maintain master data, ensuring accuracy and alignment across systems.

Perform routine data checks and validations to ensure consistency.

Collaborate with internal and external teams to balance workload and meet data requirements.

Complete system requests and ensure smooth coordination with other groups.

Serve as the go-to expert for our ERP and CRM systems (SAP, Salesforce) within GBS Europe.

Continuously seek improvements in data governance processes to reduce errors.

Support projects, from system rollouts to organisational change and testing.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.

A keen eye for detail and accuracy, even with repetitive tasks.

Ability to stay calm and focused under pressure, managing multiple tasks effectively.

Strong problem-solving skills to solve issues and enhance processes.

Good communication and teamwork skills to collaborate across departments.

Self-motivation and a proactive attitude to stay on top of daily responsibilities.

SAP experience and knowledge of Master Data activities are a plus.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.