Data Operations Administrator (Master Data Management)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Data Operation Administrator strives to deliver integrated processes, data and systems across the Business Units while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Create and maintain the master data not limited to vendor master, customer master, material master, pricing master and finance master to ensure that the master data is kept up-to-date and in a consistent and organized manner.

Execute assigned steps in the addition, change and de-activation processes for master data records.

Utilize the respective reporting tools to monitor data accuracy and synchronization across the various systems.

Troubleshoot data issues and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner.

Process master data requests efficiently in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.

Data gathering, maintenance and reporting for the monitoring of KPIs and trends in the master data management process.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field or finalist pursuing a professional accounting qualification.

Minimum 2 – 3 years of experience in data administration or master data systems development with a good understanding of the principles of data conversion, consolidation and harmonization.

Some experience in JDE & Salesforce or other SAP would be an advantage.

Previous experience in data structures or data management/administration.

Previous experience in a compliance environment where standards must be delivered by systems, processes and people (e.g. a quality function) and experience of operational data requirements of complex ERP systems.

Shared service centre experience.

Must be willing to work on morning shift (5am -2pm)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.