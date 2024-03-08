Data Operations Administrator

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Maintaining and updating the material part master data (e.g. creation/modification/deletion) to ensure that the master data is kept up-to-date and in a consistent and organised manner

• Execute assigned steps in the addition, change and de-activation processes for master data records.

• Utilise the respective reporting tools to monitor data accuracy and synchronisation across the various systems

• Troubleshoot data issues and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner

• Process master data requests efficiently in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.

• Data gathering, maintenance and reporting for the monitoring of KPIs and trends in the master data management process

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Essential Education and Experience



• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

• Minimum of 2 - 3 years of experience in Procurement / Supply chain field experience

• Some experience in JDE, Sales Force & Siebel or other SAP would be an advantage

• Previous experience in data analytics, pricing analytics or pricing governance would be an advantage

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment would be an advantage

• Engaging and collaborative way of working



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

