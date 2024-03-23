Data Operations Administrator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role

The Data Operation Administrator strives to deliver integrated processes, data and systems across the Business Units while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Create and maintain the master data not limited to material master, vendor master, customer master and pricing master to ensure that the master data is kept up-to-date and in a consistent and organized manner.

Execute assigned steps in the addition, change and de-activation processes for master data records.

Utilize the respective reporting tools to monitor data accuracy and synchronization across the various systems.

Troubleshoot data issues and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner.

Process master data requests efficiently in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.

Data gathering, maintenance and reporting for the monitoring of KPIs and trends in the master data management process.

Key Requirements:

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field or finalist pursuing a professional accounting qualification.

Minimum 2 – 3 years of experience in data administration or master data systems development with a good understanding of the principles of data conversion, consolidation and harmonization.

Some experience in JDE & Salesforce or other SAP would be an advantage

Previous experience in data structures or data management/administration.

Previous experience in a compliance environment where standards must be delivered by systems, processes and people (e.g. a quality function) and experience of operational data requirements of complex ERP systems.

Shared service centre experience.

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks/threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short-term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritizes problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.