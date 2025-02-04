Data Operations Administrator

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future.

We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Build and maintain the master data not limited to material master, vendor master, customer master and pricing master to ensure that the master data is kept up-to-date and in a consistent and organized manner.

Implement assigned steps in the addition, change and de-activation processes for master data records.

Use the respective reporting tools to supervise data accuracy and synchronization across the various systems.

Maintaining solid relationships with business function

Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, accuracy and participate on operations meetings on SLA agreements and critical metric measures

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment

Ability to prioritise successfully

Ability to formulate and address problems

Ability to build positive relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams

Solve data issues and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner.

Process master data requests efficiently in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Key Performance Indicators (meaningful metric).

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.

Data gathering, maintenance and reporting for the monitoring of meaningful metrics and trends in the master data management process.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Role will cover US applications.

Key Relationships:

Sales, Sales Operations & Marketing teams

Logistics & Supply teams

Distributors & Resellers

External business partners



Education & Experience

Proficient in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Proven track record in data administration or master data systems development with a good understanding of the principles of data conversion, consolidation and harmonization.

Some experience in JDE & Salesforce or other SAP would be an advantage

Previous experience in data structures or data management/administration.

Previous experience in a compliance environment where standards must be delivered by systems, processes and people (e.g., a quality function) and experience of operational data requirements of sophisticated ERP systems.

Shared service centre experience.





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.