Data Operations Analyst

Job summary

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of master data records in accordance with SLAs. Types of records include but not limited to customer master, material master, vendor master and finance master

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

• Execute telephone calls to representatives in a variety of organizations across the globe and at all levels of seniority

• Participate actively in process improvements on vendors/customer call back processes including innovations through digitalization and process improvements.

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle



Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

• Minimum of 3 - 4 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain or Finance field experience

• Sound experience in SAP and MDG is preferred

• Previous experience in data structures or data management/administration.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

• Shared service center experience.

