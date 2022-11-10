Data Operations Analyst

Job summary

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of Material part master data records in accordance with SLAs.

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of Material part master data records in accordance with SLAs.

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical instrumentation)

• Minimum of 5+ years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain experience

• Some experience in JDE, Sales Force & Siebel or other SAP would be an advantage

• Ability to analyse raw data/input images, drawing conclusions and developing recommendations

• Basic knowledge on specific industry: MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipments and spare parts

• Item identification, classification coding, usage of parametric data (attributes), application of standards

• Enrichment: Searching part from the manufacturer website and extract the required information

• Cleansing & normalize the extracted data & update it in the client approved template

• Exposure to UNSPSC, Taxonomy creation, Schema mapping and defining attribute structure

• Ability to upload data to Product Centre Database/repository

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of Material part master data records in accordance with SLAs.

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners