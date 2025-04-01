As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Digital Solution Team and advance your career as a

Data Operations Analyst (Call back)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Work to resolve daily cases allocated in a timely manner, whilst ensuring that all control processes are followed

Ensure that all supplier research and searches are completed and clearly documented

Execute telephone calls to representatives in a variety of organisations across the globe and at all levels of seniority

Ensure that all calls are accurately recorded and that all control checks are completed on the call

Complete follow up checks via email and in finance systems and ensure that there is an adequate audit trail to demonstrate that proper due diligence has been applied at all stages of the case

Be proactive in resolving any operational issues or delays with the case, liaising with business partners, vendors and internal GBS teams

Work as part of the team and collaborate and help others out. Proactively collaborate with the team and stakeholders to ensure operational performance is within the agreed Service Level Agreements

Help manage a shared mailbox and tracker

Perform other admin related tasks in the call backs space

Perform other data operations-related activities as required

Participate actively in process improvements on vendors and call back processes including innovations through digitalisation and process improvements

What You will need to be successful:

Confidence on phone and ability to quickly establish rapport

Proficiency in English

Fluency in an additional European language especially German, Spanish and/or Polish

Ability to effectively communicate across varied audiences; written and oral

Excellent team player attitude

Good organizational skills with ability to multi-task and prioritize

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to excellence in the delivery of work

IT skills including Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)

Ability to use competencies acquired to analyse and resolve daily problems

Self-motivated and able to see activities through to completion

A commercial mindset and the ability to understand the importance of controls

Ability to work under pressure

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!