Data Operations Analyst (FTC)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Data Operations Analyst (Fixed-term) to join us our Data and Analytics Services (DAS) team. Please note the role can be based in either Szeged or Budapest.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Global Business Services (GBS) is bp’s shared services organisation. GBS adds value by standardising and modernising business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. The DAS Team sits within GBS and is the custodian of a large proportion of bp’s commercial and financial data across the GBS Finance, Procurement and Customer Functions.

The bank phone team within the DAS Team have a critical role to play in protecting bp from fraud associated with payments to vendors. The team, based in Szeged, Pune and Kuala Lumpur, perform an important control activity by calling suppliers around the globe to confirm that requests to update vendor bank details are from genuine sources.

As a Data Operations Analyst, you will specialise in providing a service to bp’s oil and gas trading arm and will help out with all call back requests. You will interact with key individuals within the GBS DAS Team and Procurement, as well as suppliers and bp’s outsourced service providers. You will report to Data Operations Team Leader directly.

Key Accountabilities:

Work to resolve daily cases allocated in a timely manner, whilst ensuring that all control processes are followed.

Ensure that all supplier research and searches are completed and clearly documented.

Execute telephone calls to representatives in a variety of organisations across the globe and at all levels of seniority.

Ensure that all calls are accurately recorded and that all control checks are completed on the call.

Complete follow up checks via email and in finance systems and ensure that there is an adequate audit trail to demonstrate that proper due diligence has been applied at all stages of the case.

Be proactive in resolving any operational issues or delays with the case, liaising with business partners, vendors and internal GBS teams.

Work as part of the team and collaborate and help others out. Proactively collaborate with the team and stakeholders to ensure operational performance is within the agreed Service Level Agreements.

Help manage a shared mailbox and tracker.

Perform other admin related tasks in the call backs space.

Perform other data operations-related activities as required.

Participate actively in process improvements on vendors and call back processes including innovations through digitalisation and process improvements.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or minimum of 2-3 years of relevant work experience is required.

Confident on phone and able to quickly establish rapport.

Fluency in English (written and spoken) is essential.

Fluency in German or Spanish is essential.

Previous experience within Customer Service will be highly advantageous.

Ability to effectively communicate across varied audiences; written and oral.

Excellent team player.

Good organizational skills with ability to multi-task and prioritize.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to excellence in the delivery of work .

IT skills including Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).

Ability to use competencies acquired to analyse and resolve daily problems.

Self-motivated and able to see activities through to completion.

A commercial mindset and the ability to understand the importance of controls.

Ability to work under pressure.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

