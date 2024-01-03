Data Operations Analyst-Material Master Data

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The Data Operation Analyst strives to deliver integrated processes, data and systems across the Business Units while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Key Accountabilities

Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of master data records in accordance with SLAs. Types of records include but not limited to material master, vendor master, customer master, pricing master and finance master.

Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum of 3 - 4 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain or Finance field experience

Sound experience in JDE & Salesforce or other SAP is preferred

Previous experience in data structures or data management/administration.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Shared service centre experience.

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

- Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

- Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

- Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

- Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

- Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

– Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

- Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

- Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

- Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

- Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility tools, Business process improvement, Curiosity, Data Analysis, Data strategy and governance, Digital Automation, Master Data Management (MDM)



