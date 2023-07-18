Data Operations Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of master data records in accordance with SLAs. Types of records include but not limited to customer master and vendor master

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

• Participate actively in process improvements on vendors/customer master data processes including innovations through digitalisation and process improvements.

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle



Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

• Minimum of 5+ years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Vendor Master data/Procurement / Supply chain or Finance field experience

• Sound experience in SAP and MDG is preferred

• Previous experience in data structures or data management/administration.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

• Shared service centre experience.



Key Competencies

• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.