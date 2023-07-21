Data Operations Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of integrated processes, data and systems and undertaking a range of master data management activities, while ensuring consistency to policies and procedures and working with team members to help drive exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of integrated processes, data and systems and undertaking a range of master data management activities, while ensuring consistency to policies and procedures and working with team members to help drive exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

The Data Operation Analyst strives to deliver integrated processes, data and systems across the Business Units while ensuring alignment to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

1. Key Accountabilities and challenges!

Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of master data records in accordance with SLAs. Types of records include but are not limited to vendor master, customer master, bank master, material master, pricing master and finance master.

Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further call out to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness at the end to end process

Chip in towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

Manage the process of bank master data maintenance includes categorization, email notification, swift code alignment and payment purpose code for bank details creation and changes in ERP systems

Subject Matter Expert (SME) for customer, vendor and bank master processes and as a main tag in supporting projects related to these areas.

Advocate for Continuous Improvement initiatives and digitalization.

Provide analysis and feedback regarding the impact of process/system changes to improve existing as well as new processes for efficiencies, quality as well as building robust control and compliance.

Support team members and chip in to the development of team capability and knowledge.

Ensure difficulty in process documentations are in place to reflect any operational changes.

2. Qualifications & Competencies

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum of 4-5 years of relevant experience in leading data structures or data management /administration.

Sound experience in JDE & Siebel/Salesforce or other SAP is helpful. Basic knowledge in Power BI is added advantage.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and expert in working in a dynamic environment

Ability to work independently thoughtfully assess and anticipate requirements.

Key Competencies!

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

- Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

- Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

- Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

- Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

- Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

– Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities

- Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the partner. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

- Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the partner. Knows when and how to use the chain of command Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

- Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

- Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results Business Sense - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.