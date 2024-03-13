Data Operations Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition, be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges



• Implement day to day customer master data queries and activities.

• Provide site master data support for set up, transfers and retirement of sites .

• Retail site set ups.

• Amendment of site details.

• Coordination with Terminal Partners.

• Analysis of Data and execution.

• Maintaining good relationships with business function.

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness.

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, accuracy and participate on operations meetings on SLA agreements and critical metric measures.

• Implement sustainable data quality improvement plans that aligns to data policies and standards

• Generate and analyse MDM monthly performance reports/statistics for efficiency, and accuracy.

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.

• Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further call out to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback.

• Identify and chip in to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process.

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle.

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Key Relationships:



• Sales, Sales Operations & Marketing teams

• Logistics & Supply teams

• Distributors & Resellers

• External business partners



Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset



Crucial Education & Experience



• Fluent in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

• Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

• Minimum of 4 - 6 years of experience leading a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain/Customer or Finance field experience.

• Minimum 4-6 years of experience in master data systems management and development; with hands-on experience dealing with data conversion, consolidation, enrichment, and harmonisation.

• Sound experience in SAP or any other ERP system is required.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

• Engaging and collaborative way of working.

• Resilient and expert in working in multi-layered environment.

Mindsets



• Lead your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

• Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results.

• Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

• Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences.

• Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to tackle problems.

Key Competencies



• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state!

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities.

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

