Data Operations Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Implement day to day customer master data queries and activities:

Provide site master data support for set up, transfers and retirement of sites

Retail site set ups.

Amendment of site details

Coordination with Terminal Partners

Analysis of Data and execution

Maintaining good relationships with business function

Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, accuracy and participate on operations meetings on SLA agreements and critical metric measures

Ensure the integrity of data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness. Complete sustainable data quality improvement plans that aligns to data policies and standards.

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

Generate and analyse MDM monthly performance reports/statistics for key quality measures of completeness, consistency, efficiency, and accuracy.

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further increase to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

Identify and give to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process.

Chip in towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Role will cover US applications.

Key Relationships:

Sales, Sales Operations & Marketing teams

Logistics & Supply teams

Distributors & Resellers

External business partners

Crucial Education & Experience

Fluent in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum of 4 -6 years of demonstrated ability handling a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain/Customer or Finance field experience

Proven track record in master data systems management and development; with hands-on experience dealing with data conversion, consolidation, enrichment, and harmonisation.

Sound experience in SAP or any other ERP system is required.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in sophisticated environment.

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results.

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital detailed self-service customer experiences.

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems.

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change.

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state!

Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and tackle problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and handles relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

