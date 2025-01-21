Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Data Operations Analyst

Fixed Term until March 2026

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and program portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of master data records in accordance with SLAs

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

Be the centre of expertise for GME - GBS Europe in our ERP systems (SAP, Salesforce) and components of various Satellite systems through the process of analysis, investigation and coaching

Identify and carry out continuous Improvement initiatives and provide support to Analysts in CI methodology and run the project if it is required

Coordinate the team, providing professional support

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Analytical mindset and analyst knowledge

Experience in data administration or master data systems development with a good understanding of the principles of data conversion, consolidation and harmonization

Sound experience with CRM systems and a deep knowledge of SAP

Previous experience in data management and process mapping

Outstanding team coordination, prioritization and stakeholder management skills

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization and the capability to coordinate and delegate

Engaging in a collaborative way of working

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



