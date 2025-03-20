Site traffic information and cookies

Data Operations Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry.  We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you. 

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Data Operations Analyst.

Overview

The Data Operation Analyst strives to deliver integrated processes, data and systems across the Business Units while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.  Additionally, the analyst acts as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for item master and product lifecycle management in supporting transformation initiatives, providing expertise and guidance to drive successful data integration, process improvements, and alignment with business transformation agendas.

Key Accountabilities

  • Main contact for supporting transformation projects related to item master and product lifecycle management, ensuring efficient integration and alignment of end to end item master and product lifecycle processes.
  • Support data reviews and system testing for new processes and data requirements implementation.  Drive change management efforts to ensure teams are fully educated on updated data requirements and procedures.
  • Ensure accurate and consistent creation, maintenance, and deletion of master data records including item master and supplier pricing in accordance with SLAs.
  • Administer product life cycles according to the Streamline process, managing additions and deletions to the portfolio efficiently within agreed SLAs.
  • Monitor master data to ensure the integrity and accuracy of master data and ensure compliance with established standards and guidelines.
  • Proactively identify discrepancies, errors, control breakdown and inconsistencies in the master data, perform thorough root cause analysis and implement corrective actions eliminate issues and prevent recurrence.
  • Find opportunities for process optimization in material master data management and lead improvements to streamline data entry, reduce errors, and enhance process efficiency.

Essential Education & Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Supply Chain Management, Business, Finance Technology, Accounting, or related field
  • Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment
  • Sound experience in JDE, Fusion and Salesforce are preferred
  • Experience in data management with ability to perform item identification, classification coding, usage of parametric data (attributes), application of standards
  • Ability to manage multiple project timelines and tasks related to material master data.
  • Strong analytical skills for troubleshooting data issues and implementing corrective actions.
  • Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.
  • Collaborative approach to working with different functions.
  • Flexibility to transition between project-focused work and routine operational tasks.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

