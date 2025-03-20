It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Data Operations Analyst.

Overview

The Data Operation Analyst strives to deliver integrated processes, data and systems across the Business Units while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. Additionally, the analyst acts as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for item master and product lifecycle management in supporting transformation initiatives, providing expertise and guidance to drive successful data integration, process improvements, and alignment with business transformation agendas.

Key Accountabilities

Main contact for supporting transformation projects related to item master and product lifecycle management, ensuring efficient integration and alignment of end to end item master and product lifecycle processes.

Support data reviews and system testing for new processes and data requirements implementation. Drive change management efforts to ensure teams are fully educated on updated data requirements and procedures.

Ensure accurate and consistent creation, maintenance, and deletion of master data records including item master and supplier pricing in accordance with SLAs.

Administer product life cycles according to the Streamline process, managing additions and deletions to the portfolio efficiently within agreed SLAs.

Monitor master data to ensure the integrity and accuracy of master data and ensure compliance with established standards and guidelines.

Proactively identify discrepancies, errors, control breakdown and inconsistencies in the master data, perform thorough root cause analysis and implement corrective actions eliminate issues and prevent recurrence.

Find opportunities for process optimization in material master data management and lead improvements to streamline data entry, reduce errors, and enhance process efficiency.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Supply Chain Management, Business, Finance Technology, Accounting, or related field

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Sound experience in JDE, Fusion and Salesforce are preferred

Experience in data management with ability to perform item identification, classification coding, usage of parametric data (attributes), application of standards

Ability to manage multiple project timelines and tasks related to material master data.

Strong analytical skills for troubleshooting data issues and implementing corrective actions.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Collaborative approach to working with different functions.

Flexibility to transition between project-focused work and routine operational tasks.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.