Data Operations Controls Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Subsurface Group



Responsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support to a subsurface team, region or function, delivering information management operations and project delivery, and providing technical expertise and guidance in one or more specific data domains in support of delivery of the SIM and data domain strategy.



The person will administer controls and associated risks for GBS Data operations function and provide confidence to Leadership Team that the required control & audit programs are in place and working effectively. The role will develop and improve our controls & risk mitigation management programs in response to the dynamic environment that GBS Data operations operates with different business teams, suppliers, and customers. The role also has responsibility for conducting risk assurance activities.

The role includes but not limited to, driving bp’s Ethics & Compliance; Document & record the controls; facilitate smooth internal & external audits; develop best practices and maintain documentation; develop standard and integrated controls processes, procedures and reporting systems.

Manage risk for GBS Data operations with respect to safety, bp values, beliefs & behaviors and compliant with bp Code of Conduct.

Develop and execute Risk and Compliance (R&C) activities for the key risk areas and assure that GBS Data operations has an effective risk management program.

Monitor known and emerging risks, measure internal control effectiveness and develop action items to mitigate identified risks.

Provide overview and assurance that adequate controls are effective and operational. This will be accomplished by utilization of self-verification and control monitoring tools.

Act as Ethics and Compliance Liaison (ECL) with the accountability for planning and implementing an effective Ethics and Compliance program in GBS Data operations including risk assessment, reporting and mitigation of E&C risks.

As part of ECL accountabilities, act as the Responsible Individual (delegate) for GBS Data operations. This includes triage of all concerns raised within the function, appointment of individuals for investigations, review investigate reports and work with leadership on implementing investigation recommended actions.

Continuously evaluate and improve our functional risk management program in response to changing external environment.

Engagement as required with external risk management organizations to understand the best practices and identify new opportunities to improve our risk program.

Relationships: This role is responsible for embedding Risk and Compliance awareness and conformance across all GBS Data operations teams

Operations

Self-lead end to end control processes effectively including issue resolutions.

Manage unique requests related to controls with challenging requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of controls in the processes.

Record and report all incidents to applications and work towards action closure.

Manage all audit (internal and external) coordination and work on timely closure of any actions.

Share learning on controls gap identified in data operations.

Maintain all exceptions approved for data operations processes and documented in respective SOP.

Maintain central repository of all control’s requirement from SOX and other internal controls prospective and training data operations team on timely basis.

Complete annual access review of all sensitive accesses related to creation and maintenance of vendor/ customer master.

Resolve controls related issues that are escalated by the team, oversee and monitor them.

Ensure control compliance that may differ from country to country, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

Continue focus to improve the process controls, accuracy, proactively identifying and eliminating operational risks.

Ability to orchestrate end-to-end test strategies with a focus on control adequacy.

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally while demonstrating bp’s values, behaviors, and mindsets.

Continuously promotes agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing every opportunity.

Thinks digital delivery first through applying digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analyzing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Bachelor’s Degree is a must.

MBA from a top business school in operations/finance will be an added advantage but is not a must.

Prior experience in risk mitigation principles and techniques.

More than 7 years of experience in controls, risk mitigation & audit domain.

Should have strong experience around developing standard and integrated controls processes, procedures and reporting systems.

Industry certifications around process controls & audit.

Excellent analytical, strategy development and execution skills.

Excellent communication both written and oral.

Experience in SAP ERP and advanced skills in Power BI, Excel will be an advantage.

Able to work Independently, coordinate with multiple stakeholders.

Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



