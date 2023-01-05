Data Operations Document Controller Sr Analyst

Job summary

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Manage lifecycle of documentation and ensure alignment to processes and procedures

• Maintain document specific PIM documentation (e.g., master document register, document distribution matrix)

• Accountable for tool configuration and user account administration for any BP tools deployed for document management

• Provide a service to manage and maintain project documentation control in a consistent manner across project interfaces covering receipt, audit, transmission, and distribution of documentation

• Work with contractors document control team in establishing tools, and process to deliver document control to BP standards

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of all activities in Document Controller process in accordance with KPIs.

• Ensure data input is consistent with the process standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the Document Controller process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding operational issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the process enrichment process on a continuous improvement cycle

• Attend regular meetings with the contractors document control

• Ensure alignment on deliverables, their timeliness and quality

• Provide performance management metrics to Project Information Management Lead raising any issues/risks to document control delivery

• Ensure appropriate approvals are obtained prior to providing access or publishing documentation

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Manage lifecycle of documentation and ensure alignment to processes and procedures

• Maintain document specific PIM documentation (e.g., master document register, document distribution matrix)

• Accountable for tool configuration and user account administration for any BP tools deployed for document management

• Provide a service to manage and maintain project documentation control in a consistent manner across project interfaces covering receipt, audit, transmission, and distribution of documentation

• Work with contractors document control team in establishing tools, and process to deliver document control to BP standards

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of all activities in Document Controller process in accordance with KPIs.

• Ensure data input is consistent with the process standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the Document Controller process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding operational issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the process enrichment process on a continuous improvement cycle

• Attend regular meetings with the contractors document control

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Graduation Degree in Commerce / Arts

• Minimum of 5+ years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain experience

• IT skills in MS office including outlook, excel and word

• Excellent written and oral skills.

• Hands on experience on Documenter Controller process through all stages of a project lifecycle

• Experience of working in contractor and owner operator teams

• Sound technical knowledge and experience of Document Management Systems - Bentey, AILM experience is preferred

• Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels both within bp and with third party stakeholders/contractors

• Ability to analyse raw data/input images, drawing conclusions and developing recommendations

• Basic knowledge on specific industry: Oil & Gas and Heavy engineering equipments manufacturing

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Manage lifecycle of documentation and ensure alignment to processes and procedures

• Maintain document specific PIM documentation (e.g., master document register, document distribution matrix)

• Accountable for tool configuration and user account administration for any BP tools deployed for document management

• Provide a service to manage and maintain project documentation control in a consistent manner across project interfaces covering receipt, audit, transmission, and distribution of documentation

• Work with contractors document control team in establishing tools, and process to deliver document control to BP standards

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of all activities in Document Controller process in accordance with KPIs.

• Ensure data input is consistent with the process standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the Document Controller process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding operational issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the process enrichment process on a continuous improvement cycle

• Attend regular meetings with the contractors document control

• Ensure alignment on deliverables, their timeliness and quality

• Provide performance management metrics to Project Information Management Lead raising any issues/risks to document control delivery

• Ensure appropriate approvals are obtained prior to providing access or publishing documentation

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners