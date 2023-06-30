Data Operations Lead

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Accountable to timely deliver own and team’s BAU activities of vendor master set up and maintenance (vendor – customer) while adhering to bp policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service and compliance.

• Subject matter expert in the vendor set up / maintenance domain.

• Be the point of contact for any issues when the Team Leader is not available.

• Executing quality assurance and challenge if documentation is incomplete.

• Prepare analysis and review with Global Data Controls Manager.

• Review, approve and close cases in a timely manner, once satisfied that all control processes have been followed.

• Ability to assimilate large amounts of information in case fraudulent activity is suspected.

• Manage and resolve escalations.

• Accountable to identify and deploy process improvement ideas and support implementation.

Expectations: -

• High level of familiarity with the systems, used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• Vendor master data is a critical domain. therefore, a high attention to detail is required to ensure complete processing accuracy.

• Need to work with wider stakeholders in bp to understand and resolve issues. There are often time pressures from these stakeholders, so the individual needs to have the strength of character to respond to these challenges and to ensure that controls are not compromised at the expense of expediency.

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

• Flexible with working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Essential Education & Experience

• Graduate or equivalent qualification.

• Overall, 7 to 10 years of experience.

• 5+ years of experience in control/audit preferably in a Finance, Procurement or’ Vendor master data.

• IT skills - Knowledge of Vendor Master in MDG, SAP. Knowledge of MS office (Outlook, advanced Excel and PowerPoint)

• Excellent written and oral skills.

• Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels both within bp and with third party stakeholders/contractors.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

• Attention to detail with ability to find solutions of complex issues.

• Excellent team player with leadership attributes and “can do” attitude.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.