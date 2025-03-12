Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Data Operations Lead

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and program portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Acquire and nurtures a holistic view on master data processes and tool portfolio

Constantly scan for automation and process improvement opportunities to enhance the efficiency and workload of operative teams

Plan, structure, and implement transformative solutions in the respective master data area

Build and run data performance reports

Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data performance issues based on agreed trigger points

Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process

Support strategy delivery by providing data analytics and recommendations based on process expertise to management

Move at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours, and mindsets

Continuously promote Agile methodology through both adopting Agile principles and actively championing Agile at every opportunity

Lead small/medium sized team of data operation administrators and analysts

Coordinate master data operations for the team in hand

Build and develop direct reports with utmost attention to safety and BP value guidelines

Grow capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek development opportunities

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 4 - 5 years of experience in data administration or master data systems development with a good understanding of the principles of data conversion, consolidation, and harmonisation

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business administration or information technology

High level of proficiency in English

Sound experience in SAP is preferred

Experience of process improvement / CI/ Lean/Six Sigma

P2P process knowledge, ideally including master data management

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across various levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Ability to demonstrate a solid understanding of people management and leadership

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

