Data Operations – Master Data SME Accelerator

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities and challenges

The SME will be responsible for administrating master Data controls / exceptions and all E2E sanctions requirements on vendors master, customer master and bank master. Report out the status on sanctions and facilitate the audit with zero non-compliance.



Key Responsibilities

• Ensure accurate & timely delivery of all actions related to. Actions not limited to vendor master only.

• Ensure consistency of data with the data standards and meet the required levels of completeness.

• Explore automation in the end-to-end process to ensure tight controls and compliance.

• Maintain daily data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, and accuracy.

• Continuously identify the problem statements in the process & explore the potential solution requirements for the master data management process.

• Contribute to the improvement of defective data trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process.

• Collaborate within the team and stakeholders & other functions to help ensure timely execution of controls.

• Periodic update of relevant documentations, trackers and on-line systems.

• Innovate Power BI dashboards for sanctions to bring more transparency and reporting

Processes for which accountable:

• Individually manage self-workload and work with different teams to ensure that there is continuity in the event of surge in sanctions and related actions.

• Access monitoring across organization.

• Support audit requirements (internal and external).

• Maintain exception repository and report out any deviation.

Operations

• Self-lead E2E sanction processes effectively including issue resolutions.

• Manage unique requirements related to sanctions with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

• Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of process and need strictly timelines requirement.

• Resolve issues that are escalated by the team and oversee and monitor.

• Ensure compliance that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

• Implement and monitor the Quality framework for improvement and knowledge management initiatives are running effectively.

Accelerator Accountabilities

• Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems.

• Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviour’s and mindsets.

• Continuously promotes agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

• Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

• Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

• 7+ years of experience in managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Vendor Master / Bank Master experience or controls and compliance.

• Strong understanding and knowledge of master data processes.

• Excellent communication both written and oral.

• Experience in SAP MDG, SAP ERP and advanced skills in Excel.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.