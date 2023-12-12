Data Operations - Material master coordinator

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for supporting the delivery of coordinated processes, data and systems and undertaking a range of master data management activities, while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures and working with team members to help drive outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of Material part master data records in accordance with SLAs.

Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness.

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy.

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further intensify to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback.

Identify and give to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process.

Chip in towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

Crucial Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical instrumentation).

Minimum of 3 - 4 years of experience leading a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain experience.

Some experience in SparesFinder, Intermat IBM, Sales Force & DnB or other SAP would be an advantage.

Ability to analyze raw data/input images, drawing conclusions and developing recommendations.

Basic knowledge on specific industry: MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipments and spare parts.

Item identification, classification coding, usage of parametric data (attributes), application of standards.

Enrichment: Searching part from the manufacturer website and extract the required information.

Cleansing & normalize the extracted data & update it in the client approved template.

Exposure to UNSPSC, Taxonomy creation, Schema mapping and defining attribute structure.

Ability to upload data to Product Centre Database/repository.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working.

Resilient and expert in working in multi-faceted environment.

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices. Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results.

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results. Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers. Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences. Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems.

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

- Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management. Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

- Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans. Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

- Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state. Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

- Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data. Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

- Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information. Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

– Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights. Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods, and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects, and opportunities.

- Adapts existing processes, methods, and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects, and opportunities. Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

- Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritizes problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

- Evaluates and prioritizes problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems. Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

- Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results. Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



