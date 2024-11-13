Data Operations – Operational Excellence Analyst/Senior Analyst

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

The person will be responsible for administrating master Data controls, Exceptions, IDOC error monitoring/resolution and all end-to-end control (from master data perspective) of sanctions tool on vendor master and bank master. Report out the status on IDOC’s and administer the audit with zero non-compliance.

ey Responsibilities

Ensure accurate & timely delivery of all actions related to MDG syndication failures across the ECC systems.

Collaborate within the team, collaborators, and other technical functions to ensure IDOC errors are resolved within designated TAT or equivalent experience.

Ensure consistency of data with the org. Defined data standards and meet the required levels of completeness.

Explore automation in the end-to-end process to ensure controls and compliance along with system and data integrity.

Maintain periodic data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, and accuracy.



Processes for which accountable:

Should understand collaborator urgency/importance related to vendor master data and take full accountability until issue completely resolved.

IDOC monitoring across all SAP-ECC’s along with SRM’s (i.e. ARIBA, ARAVO, MAXIMO etc.).

Support IDOC monitoring audit requirements (internal and external).

Monitor SNOW tickets and resolve on priority.

Operations

Manage business requirements related to master data maintained in MDG and ensure liaising with collaborators for understanding.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of process and need strictly timelines requirement.

Resolve issues on timely manner and ensure proper communication follows related to status to all collaborators.

Ensure control & governance should be of peak importance and should not be compromised at any cost for the sake of issue resolution. Need to have thorough insight about issue and process to communicate to collaborator for better understanding and alignment.

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

3+ years of experience in managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Vendor / Customer Master / Bank Master experience.

Good understanding and knowledge of master data processes & MDG and controls around the process.

Superb communication both written and oral.

Experience in SAP MDG, Fiori, SAP ERP and advanced skills in Excel.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.