Data Operations Senior Analyst

Job summary

Role Purpose

Global Business Services (GBS) is bp’s shared services organisation. GBS adds value by standardising and modernising business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. The Data and Analytics Services (DAS) Team sits within GBS global digital solutions and transformation. The DAS Team is the custodian of a large proportion of bp’s commercial and financial data across the Finance, Procurement and Customer Functions.



The master data team within the DAS Team have a critical role to play in protecting bp from the risk of fraud associated with payments to vendors. The team, based in Pune, Szeged and Kuala Lumpur, perform an important control activity by maintaining vendor/customer master records around the globe and executing checks to confirm that requests to update has supporting documentation.



As well as communicating with other members of the team, the post-holder will occasionally need to work with wider stakeholders in bp to understand and resolve issues. There are often time pressures from these stakeholders, so the individual needs to have the strength of character to respond to these challenges and to ensure that controls are not compromised at the expense of expediency.



Key Accountabilities

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of master data records in accordance with SLAs. Types of records include but not limited to customer master and vendor master

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

• Collaborate with the team and stakeholders to help ensure operational performance is within agreed Service Level Agreements

• Update documentation, the tracker and on-line systems

Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

• The individual should have a “controls mindset”, sound judgement and the ability to think independently

• The individual should never be afraid to ask for help or a second opinion and should not hesitate to raise an alert if appropriate

• This role will interact with key individuals within the GBS DAS Team and wider bp. All interactions are within a wide range of locations across the globe

• Effective communication and the ability to help resolve issues with aged requests will be imperative for the success of this role



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

2. Minimum of 5 - 7 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Customer Master / Vendor Master data experience

3. Ability to perform with independence and judgment

4. Good organizational skills with ability to multi-task and prioritize

5. Strong attention to detail and a commitment to excellence in the delivery of work

6. Self-motivated and able to see activities through to completion

7. Ability to work under pressure

8. A commercial mindset and the ability to understand the importance of controls

9. Ability to effectively communicate across varied audiences; written and oral

10. Excellent team player



Desirable

11. Vendor Master Data experience

12. 2-3 years of experience in Vendor Master Data with MDG & SAP

13. Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues

