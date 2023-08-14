Data Operations Senior Analyst

Job summary

Global Business Services (GBS) is bp’s shared services organisation. GBS adds value by standardising and modernising business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. The Data and Analytics Services (DAS) Team sits within GBS global digital solutions and transformation. The DAS Team is the custodian of a large proportion of bp’s commercial and financial data across the Finance, Procurement and Customer Functions. The master data team within the DAS Team have a critical role to play in protecting bp from the risk of fraud associated with payments to vendors. The team, based in Pune, Szeged and Kuala Lumpur, perform an important control activity by maintaining vendor/customer master records around the globe and executing checks to confirm that requests to update has supporting documentation. The Data Controls Senior Analyst will be responsible for reviewing and updating records for Vendor/Customer Master data. For each case, he/she will need to quickly understand the case documentation and to exercise professional judgement in forming a view as to whether controls have been complied with. The individual may need to challenge documentation if is incomplete and may even need to request that from requestor. Where fraudulent activity is suspected, a summary should be prepared and provided for escalation to the Global Data Controls & Operations Manager. All cases are different and sometimes complex so the ability to assimilate large amounts of information and to exercise rational judgement is required. As well as communicating with other members of the team, the post-holder will occasionally need to work with wider stakeholders in bp to understand and resolve issues. There are often time pressures from these stakeholders, so the individual needs to have the strength of character to respond to these challenges and to ensure that controls are not compromised at the expense of expediency.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and de-activation of master data records in accordance with SLAs. Types of records include but not limited to customer master and vendor master

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

• Collaborate with the team and stakeholders to help ensure operational performance is within agreed Service Level Agreements

• Update documentation, the tracker and on-line systems

Processes for which accountable:

• Individual will manage own workload responsibly, and work with the Team to ensure that there is continuity of operations in the event of planned and unplanned absence

• Individual is responsible for exercising professional judgement to confirm that any requests to update are from a genuine source

Key Challenges

Key challenges for the Data Operation Senior Analyst are to ensure that the robust controls processes in this area have been followed. A number of the update requests that are actioned within the team are related to overdue or urgent requests, often due to oversights by requestors. It is important that the post holder ensures that GBS DAS processes are performed according to the standards set, regardless of any time pressures applied by requestors.

All cases are different so the ability to exercise professional judgement around risk and compliance is critical.

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, bp globally etc.)

Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

• The individual should have a “controls mindset”, sound judgement and the ability to think independently

• The individual should never be afraid to ask for help or a second opinion and should not hesitate to raise an alert if appropriate

• This role will interact with key individuals within the GBS DAS Team and wider bp. All interactions are within a wide range of locations across the globe

• Effective communication and the ability to help resolve issues with aged requests will be imperative for the success of this role

Essential Skills and Experience (in order of priority)

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

2. Minimum of 7 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Customer Master / Vendor Master data experience

3. Ability to perform with independence and judgment

4. Good organizational skills with ability to multi-task and prioritize

5. Strong attention to detail and a commitment to excellence in the delivery of work

6. Self-motivated and able to see activities through to completion

7. Ability to work under pressure

8. A commercial mindset and the ability to understand the importance of controls

9. Ability to effectively communicate across varied audiences; written and oral

10. Excellent team player

Desirable

11. Vendor Master Data experience

12. 3+ years of experience in Vendor Master Data with MDG, S4 HANA & SAP

13. Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

