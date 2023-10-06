Data Operations Senior Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Monitor and Execute day to day customer master data queries and activities:

Provide site master data support for set up, transfers and retirement of sites

o Customer Master Data Operations

o Pricing Management and review of contract documents

o Tax Data Set up

o Pricing Reports

o Audit Support

o Retail site set ups

o Amendment of site details

o Closing of sites

o Monthly rebate payments to customers

o Fuel Card Customer maintenance

o Suspense Transaction Maintenance

• Maintaining strong relationships with business function, GBS US

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, accuracy and participate on operations meetings on SLA agreements and KPI measures

• Ensure the integrity of data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness. Execute sustainable data quality improvement plans that aligns to data policies and standards.

• Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

• Generate and analyse MDM monthly performance reports/statistics for key quality measures of completeness, consistency, efficiency, and accuracy

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process

• Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Role will cover US applications



Key Relationships:

• Sales, Sales Operations & Marketing teams

• Logistics & Supply teams

• Distributors & Resellers

• External business partners



Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

• Minimum of 6 - 8 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain/Customer or Finance field experience

• Minimum 4-6 years of experience in master data systems management and development; with hands-on experience dealing with data conversion, consolidation, enrichment, and harmonisation.

• Sound experience in Salesforce or other SAP is required

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



