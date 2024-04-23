Data Operations Team Lead (Fixed term)

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Hungary - Szeged
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ077450
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. 

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a

Data Operations Team Leader (1 year fixed term)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

  • Supports the Data Operations Manager in providing effective leadership and coaching of a team of 9-19 members ensuring that the data operations strategy and vision is effectively communicated a stakeholder buy-in secured
  • Plan, lead and orchestrate the daily activities of the team
  • Drive expertise in Master Data processes across the dedicated scope to define process and efficiency improvement initiatives
  • Analyze the impact of transformational projects; supervise that functional processes are aligned and can be operated without interruption
  • Ensure that functional interfaces within the process work seamlessly and secure mitigation plan for possible disruptions.
  • Represent the E2E Master Data view within the scope in process related workshops and conversations with proactive contribution
  • Resolve outstanding master data enquiries or issues
  • Develop a safe team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes bp values and encourages individual growth
  • Proactively identifies performance gaps, set goals and clarifies expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals. Coach team members to address process gaps, point out inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture
  • Collaborate extensively with all Master Data teams, maintain a good working relationship with customers on all level across the organisation both internally and externally

What You will need to be successful:

  • Extensive experience working in a Master Data environment
  • Experienced in recruiting, developing and mentoring employees
  • High degree of Master Data process knowledge
  • Proficiency in English
  • High Level of proficiency in Microsoft packages
  • Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships
  • High level of influencing skills, ability to drive conversations forward and carry ownership
  • Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets
  • Outstanding time management and organization skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills/team player/hands on attitude
  • Strong organizational skills/people management /self-management
  • Sound understanding of internal and external customer needs, able to negotiate and manage expectations to meet / exceed requirements
  • Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

