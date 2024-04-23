Data Operations Team Lead (Fixed term)

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Business Support Group



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Data Operations Team Leader (1 year fixed term)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Supports the Data Operations Manager in providing effective leadership and coaching of a team of 9-19 members ensuring that the data operations strategy and vision is effectively communicated a stakeholder buy-in secured

Plan, lead and orchestrate the daily activities of the team

Drive expertise in Master Data processes across the dedicated scope to define process and efficiency improvement initiatives

Analyze the impact of transformational projects; supervise that functional processes are aligned and can be operated without interruption

Ensure that functional interfaces within the process work seamlessly and secure mitigation plan for possible disruptions.

Represent the E2E Master Data view within the scope in process related workshops and conversations with proactive contribution

Resolve outstanding master data enquiries or issues

Develop a safe team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes bp values and encourages individual growth

Proactively identifies performance gaps, set goals and clarifies expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals. Coach team members to address process gaps, point out inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture

Collaborate extensively with all Master Data teams, maintain a good working relationship with customers on all level across the organisation both internally and externally

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive experience working in a Master Data environment

Experienced in recruiting, developing and mentoring employees

High degree of Master Data process knowledge

Proficiency in English

High Level of proficiency in Microsoft packages

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

High level of influencing skills, ability to drive conversations forward and carry ownership

Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets

Outstanding time management and organization skills

Strong interpersonal skills/team player/hands on attitude

Strong organizational skills/people management /self-management

Sound understanding of internal and external customer needs, able to negotiate and manage expectations to meet / exceed requirements

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



