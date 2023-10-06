Data Operations Team Leader - Vendor Master Data

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Vendor master data team is a critical part of bp GBS with a focus on data integrity and process compliance.The team has a culture of "Doing things the right way the first time". As a Team leader, this role will be expected to collaborate with -- Master Data Control and Assurance team.- Senior leadership across businesses.- Internal and External Audit teams.- Fellow master data teams within GBS.- System technical teams. (SAP, FIORI and other platforms)- Operations excellence team.- Global bp business stakeholders.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

• Lead and supervise a team of professionals responsible for managing vendor master data.

• Set performance goals, conduct regular evaluations, and foster a positive team environment.

• Oversee the creation and maintenance of vendor master data in the company's systems.

• Ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency of vendor records with compliance and regulatory requirements.

• Implement and enforce data governance policies to maintain data quality standards.

• Identify and mitigate risks associated with vendor master data, such as data security and fraud prevention.

• Continuously assess vendor master data processes and identify areas for improvement to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

• Collaborate with legal and compliance teams to stay updated on relevant regulations and requirements.

• Provide support and insights to stakeholders regarding vendor data queries and reporting requirements.

• Foster strong relationships with internal clients and act as a liaison between different departments.

• Provide training to team members on data management tools, processes, and best practices.

• Stay updated on industry trends and advancements in vendor data management.

• Encourage continuous learning and professional development within the team.

• Co-ordinate and manage all internal and external audits, ensure timely resource to all questions.

• Timely closure all incidents related to vendor master process.



Challenges:

1. Data Accuracy and Integrity: Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of vendor master data can be challenging, especially when dealing with a large volume of records and frequent updates.

2. Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to changing regulatory requirements related to vendor data management, which may vary based on different regions and industries.

3. Data Security: Managing data security risks and protecting vendor data from unauthorized access or breaches.

4. Process Efficiency: Optimizing processes to balance efficiency with accuracy, particularly in organizations with complex procurement processes and numerous vendors.

5. Stakeholder Communication: Effectively communicating with stakeholders from various departments with different data requirements and priorities.

6. Technology Integration: Integrating vendor master data management systems with other enterprise systems for seamless data exchange and reporting.

Expectations:-

• Proven people management skill to ensure optimal team performance under pressure.

• High level of familiarity with the systems, used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• Vendor master data is a critical domain. therefore, a high attention to detail is required to ensure complete processing accuracy.

• Need to work with wider stakeholders in bp to understand and resolve issues. There are often time pressures from these stakeholders, so the individual needs to have the strength of character to respond to these challenges and to ensure that controls are not compromised at the expense of expediency.

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

• Flexible with working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Essential Education and Experience

• Graduate or equivalent qualification.

• Minimum 10+ years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes.

• 5+ years of experience in Vendor master data team management

• IT skills - Knowledge of Vendor Master in MDG, SAP, Salesforce.

• Excellent knowledge of MS office (Outlook, advanced Excel and PowerPoint).

• Excellent written and oral skills.

• Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels both within bp and with third party stakeholders/contractors.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

• Attention to detail with ability to find solutions of complex issues.

• Excellent leadership attributes and “can do” attitude.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.