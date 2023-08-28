Data & Performance Analytics Graduate

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting through assisting with a variety of activities including documenting queries, issues and ad-hoc requests that in support of development of business cases that may be converted into deliverable IT solutions and /or IT projects.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.

About the Role

Do you have an obsession with data and analytics? Do you love finding impactful insights from various data sets that can be used to drive improvements in a companies' performance, business processes and products? Are you curious and have a desire to learn an exciting new field and new technologies? Do you want to help bp tackle its most meaningful problems, advance the energy transition, help drive performance improvements across the globe, or make data driven recommendations to improve our customer experiences with our products and services?

We are looking for people who like working with all types of different businesses and products and who believe data driven insights can positively impact business delivery. You will be embedded with a dynamic data and analytics team, with the resources of one of the world’s largest companies and leading analytical specialists.

One Digital

This role is part of the One Digital Early Careers program which supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable, and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

About You

You will work with businesspeople, engineers, managers, data scientists, data engineers and other analysts to understand how the business is performing and how to make it even better. You will dig into data sets and use tools and techniques to cleanse, rationalize and infer meaning out of data. Using that data and performance information, you will craft views that help decision makers use data in an intuitive and consumable way.

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship available for this position

Must be in final year, graduating by May 2024

Pursuing Bachelor's or Master’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally focused in business analytics, business administration, data science or a STEM field with strong data analysis or analytics component.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

