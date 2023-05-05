Job summary

A full-time data privacy advisor is needed within bp’s Central Data Privacy Office (CDPO), which sits within the legal department, to assist in delivering its strategy by maintaining a best practice privacy compliance program.

CDPO maintains bp’s global privacy compliance framework. In doing so, CDPO advises on a range of data privacy matters, maintains a centralized library of policies, procedures, and guidance materials, leads central training and awareness programs, and supports a network of local privacy managers/coordinators across the organization.

Key accountabilities

Supporting the maintenance of bp’s global privacy program, including applicable policies, procedures, and guidance materials.

Partnering with stakeholders to ensure data privacy issues are considered at the outset of new projects, products and initiatives.

Providing day-to-day advice on the application of bp’s privacy policies and applicable privacy laws.

Implementing and maintaining a portfolio of data privacy related tools and technology.

Supporting a network of local privacy managers/coordinators across the organization.

Creating and maintaining a robust training and awareness program.

Support the management of cybersecurity incidents involving personal data and other data privacy related issues.

Liaising with applicable data privacy regulators and external counsel as required.

Essential education:

A degree in a relevant field or a demonstrated ability to understand relevant data privacy related matters.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Experience with privacy related matters, including applicable privacy laws and related tools.

Experience maintaining a privacy compliance program.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. This role requires engagement with businesses and support functions across bp.

Desirable criteria: