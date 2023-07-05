Job summary

Why join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives! As part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do whilst handling our data privacy and other technology-related risks.A full-time data privacy advisor is needed within bp’s Central Data Privacy Office (CDPO), which sits within the legal department, to assist in delivering its strategy by maintaining a best practice privacy compliance program.CDPO maintains bp’s global privacy compliance framework. In doing so, CDPO advises on a range of data privacy matters, maintains a centralized library of policies, procedures, and guidance materials, leads central training and awareness programs, and supports a network of local privacy managers/coordinators across the organization.

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Supporting the maintenance of bp’s global privacy program, including applicable policies, procedures, and guidance materials.

Partnering with stakeholders to ensure data privacy issues are considered at the outset of new projects, products and initiatives.

Providing day-to-day advice on the application of bp’s privacy policies and applicable privacy laws.Implementing and maintaining a portfolio of data privacy related tools and technology.

Supporting a network of local privacy managers/coordinators across the organization.

Creating and maintaining a robust training and awareness program.Support the management of cybersecurity incidents involving personal data and other data privacy related issues.

Liaising with applicable data privacy regulators and external counsel as required.

Essential education:

A degree in a relevant field or a demonstrated ability to understand relevant data privacy related matters.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Experience with privacy related matters, including applicable privacy laws and related tools.Experience maintaining a privacy compliance program.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

This role requires engagement with businesses and support functions across bp.

Desirable criteria:

Relevant certifications such as IAPP CIPP or CIPM.

Experience advising multi-national organizations and working in a large corporate environment.

Experience implementing, supporting and giving training of compliance programs.

Prior experience implementing and maintaining data privacy related tools and sufficient associated technical capabilities.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.