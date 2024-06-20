Data Privacy Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

Role Synopsis

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will demonstrate digital innovations and put customers and our people at the heart of what we do whilst managing our data privacy related risks.

A Data Privacy Manager (DPM) is needed to join the People & Culture (P&C) business entity within bp to lead privacy compliance activities across P&C. They will focus initially on US activities and HR activities relating to bp’s mobility and convenience businesses, but may be required to advise across P&C’s remit.

The successful candidate will be a key contributor accountable for providing practical privacy guidance to enable P&C to achieve its business aims whilst following bp’s data privacy standards.

Key Accountabilities

Working within the compliance framework set by bp’s Central Data Privacy Office (CDPO) and liaising with customers, the other P&C DPM, country data privacy officers and legal across bp, lead data privacy compliance activities across P&C, including encouraging a privacy culture and embedding applicable policies, procedures, training, and guidance materials.

Partnering with P&C customers to ensure data privacy risks are considered and appropriately mitigated at the outset of new projects, products and initiatives.

Holding an advisory role on the steps required for works council approvals, including any engagement with in-country data privacy officers.

Periodically hold internal audits within P&C to ensure the works council agreement is still aligned to systems and data, particularly focusing on any system enhancements.

Accountable for record of processing activity and data privacy impact assessments being completed for any new solutions and reviewing existing record of processing activity assessments for any changes to existing solutions, also ensuring any additional sign offs required from works councils are considered.

Provide oversight for all transparency and individuals rights processes and procedures within P&C including drafting and maintaining privacy notices and processes for subject access requests and similar rights.

Provide front line awareness and management of data privacy risks within P&C as part of bp’s group risk management processes.

Assist with the response to incidents or issues involving personal data in P&C including developing and communicating lessons learned.

Essential Education:

A degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field or an ability to understand relevant data privacy compliance matters.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Act as a senior source of expertise for data privacy, providing specialist advice to guarantee legal grounds for business use cases.

Firm understanding of privacy laws, regulations, and principles in jurisdictions where bp operates, e.g., the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the UK Data Protection Act 2018, and in particular US privacy legislation such as the California Consumer Privacy Act 2018.

Experience administering a privacy compliance program.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with experience of communicating with customers at all levels. This role requires engagement with various levels of the organization from business leadership to individual contributors and support functions across bp.

A willingness to deal with problems or new tasks together and connecting the dots across seemingly disparate initiatives.

Works well with a team but is a self-starter that can maintain an independent voice.

Desirable criteria

Relevant certifications such as IAPP CIPP/US OR CIPP/E.

Experience advising multi-national organizations and/or working in a large corporate environment.

Additional Information

About P&C services + solutions (s+s)

Services + solutions (s+s) is an internal global shared services and technology organization within the People & Culture entity. They are responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for the BP group globally, from several delivery centers located on each continent. S+s is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process authorities, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. S+S has a portfolio of over 100 projects servicing the wider P&C and business, as well as supporting c.200 P&C solutions. This role will be located within s+s, but will be undertaking privacy compliance activities across all of the P&C entity, alongside the other P&C Data Privacy Manager.

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.