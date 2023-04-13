Do you want to be a part of the growing mobility and convenience business in America where we strive to enable a best-in-class consumer experience? Do you want to be part of the digital transformation in bp?
This role will ensure that Mobility and Convenience Americas (M&CA) business use cases abide by Digital Privacy & Security’s global data standards and will set the business-specific guidelines for data usage. In this role, you will be leading how our Americas fuel and convenience brands (bp, Amoco, Thorntons and ampm) can maximize consumer consent rates to enable communication channels and build sustainable digital activities in a secure way. Knowledge of market research, information security, GDPR, CCPA and product management for our consumer applications and services will be important in this role.
The Data Privacy Manager will drive how privacy can exist with marketing and advertising technology. You will own and be responsible for ensuring data privacy from end-to-end in M&CA Americas data products and services. You will collaborate with our Customers & Products Data Privacy Manager, Digital Security, Legal and business teams to lead privacy by design culture.
This person will be an accomplished Product Manager who understands the existing data protection and privacy challenges with handling personal data to build customer trust in the long term.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!