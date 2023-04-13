Job summary

Do you want to be a part of the growing mobility and convenience business in America where we strive to enable a best-in-class consumer experience? Do you want to be part of the digital transformation in bp?

This role will ensure that Mobility and Convenience Americas (M&CA) business use cases abide by Digital Privacy & Security’s global data standards and will set the business-specific guidelines for data usage. In this role, you will be leading how our Americas fuel and convenience brands (bp, Amoco, Thorntons and ampm) can maximize consumer consent rates to enable communication channels and build sustainable digital activities in a secure way. Knowledge of market research, information security, GDPR, CCPA and product management for our consumer applications and services will be important in this role.

The Data Privacy Manager will drive how privacy can exist with marketing and advertising technology. You will own and be responsible for ensuring data privacy from end-to-end in M&CA Americas data products and services. You will collaborate with our Customers & Products Data Privacy Manager, Digital Security, Legal and business teams to lead privacy by design culture.

This person will be an accomplished Product Manager who understands the existing data protection and privacy challenges with handling personal data to build customer trust in the long term.

Key Responsibilities:

Drive innovation to craft and iterate the Privacy culture approach and risk framework in your M&CA

Act as a senior source of expertise for data privacy, providing specialist advice to guarantee legal grounds for M&CA use cases

Work alongside our Central Data Privacy Office to support the appropriate management of risk and SAR, and identify remediation activities to be built in as part of the Privacy Program

Work closely with M&CA partners to identify areas which may be vulnerable to data privacy risk and work cross functionally to implement solutions.

Continuously develop both privacy/legal knowledge and digital capabilities, run training sessions and influence key team members as a go-to contact point for questions on privacy

Conduct data mapping exercises of entity level information storage, maintain ROPA system and define retention schedules

Support Central Data Office to build a future proof customer identity and single customer view

Collaborate with Customer & Products Privacy Manager, Digital Security and Legal on activities involving PII such as potential breach incidents, vendor transmission of PII, or company-wide risk assessments

Job Requirements:

7-10 years' experience in Data and/or Data Privacy

Bachelors Degree required

A strong understanding of the principles of Privacy culture

Passionate about customers and delivering personalized digital experience

Solid understanding and awareness of domestic and global privacy laws, regulations, and standards

Experience and understanding of security for privacy concepts and technologies

Understanding of Ad-Tech / Mar-Tech ecosystem, frameworks, tools and solutions

Experience in handling and responding to data protection rights requests (SARs) and complaints

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!