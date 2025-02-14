Data Privacy Manager ANZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

Please note that this role is a 12-Month fixed term for a parental leave backfill.

This role will ensure that the business entities across ANZ abide by bp’s global data standards and will set the business specific guidelines for data usage. You will drive the uplift of privacy compliance and maturity across ANZ. You will be responsible for ensuring data privacy risk is managed appropriately in business products and services. You will collaborate with our global network of Data Privacy Managers, Digital Security, Legal, Procurement and business teams to lead a privacy-by-design culture.



Knowledge of Australian and New Zealand privacy legislation and privacy principles, global privacy laws, regulations, and standards will be important in this role.

The Opportunity

Drive innovation to shape and iterate the Privacy by Design approach and risk framework in our business

Act as a senior source of expertise for data privacy, providing specialist advice to guarantee legal grounds for business use cases

Work alongside our Central Data Privacy Office to support the appropriate management of risk and SAR, and identify remediation activities to be built in as part of the Privacy Program

Work closely with business units to identify areas which may be vulnerable to data privacy risk and work cross functionally to implement solutions.

Continuously develop both privacy/legal knowledge and digital capabilities, run training sessions and influence key stakeholders as a go-to contact point for questions on privacy

Conducting data mapping exercises of entity level information storage, maintain ROPA system and ensure information is handled in line with our retention policy and schedule

Collaborate with other Data Privacy Managers, Digital Security, Legal and Procurement on activities involving PII such as potential breach incidents, third party risk management, or company-wide risk assessments

About You

Understanding of the principles of Privacy by Design and Default.

Familiar with Australian and New Zealand privacy legislation and privacy principles.

Proven understanding and awareness of global privacy laws, regulations, and standards.

Passionate about customers and to deliver personalized digital experience.

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and with minimal mentorship.

Experience in handling and responding to data protection rights requests (SARs), complaints, and privacy incidents.

Experience communicating with stakeholders at all levels. A willingness to deal with problems or new tasks together with a consistent track record of bringing business stakeholders onside.

Experience with OneTrust (highly regarded, but not crucial).

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business, Data Privacy, Digital Experiences, Digital Security, Legal Practices, Privacy Laws, Privacy Legislation, Third Party Risk Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.