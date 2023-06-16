This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for providing strategic support, advice and specialised skills in HR Services, using advanced technical capabilities to support the relationship with country leads, business plan development, coordinate a portfolio of projects, analyse customer experience, support relevant forums and utilise external practices to improve processes and the customer experience.

ROLE SYNOPSIS

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do whilst managing our data privacy related risks.

A Data Privacy Manager (DPM) is needed to join the P&C services + solutions (s+s) business within bp to lead privacy compliance activities across P&C s+s to handle personal information in accordance with bp’s policies and procedures.

The successful candidate will be a key contributor accountable for providing practical privacy guidance to enable P&C s+s to achieve its business aims whilst complying with bp’s data privacy standards. This is an exciting unique opportunity for someone to develop the role and add value to the business!

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Working within the compliance framework set by bp’s Central Data Privacy Office (CDPO) and working closely with stakeholders, country data privacy officers and legal across bp, lead the data privacy compliance activities across P&C s+s, including fostering a privacy culture and embedding applicable policies, procedures, training, and guidance materials.

• Partnering with P&C s+s stakeholders to ensure data privacy risks are considered and appropriately mitigated at the outset of new projects, products and initiatives.

• Holding an advisory role on the steps required for works council approvals, including any engagement with in-country data privacy officers.

• Periodically hold internal audits within P&C s+s to ensure the works council agreement is still aligned to systems and data, particularly focusing on any system enhancements.

• Chief liaison with the People Relations team (UK and European forum).

• Accountable for data privacy impact assessments being completed for any new solutions and reviewing existing privacy impact assessments for any changes to existing solutions, also ensuring any additional sign offs required from works councils are considered.

• Provide oversight for all transparency and individuals rights processes and procedures within P&C s+s including drafting and maintaining privacy notices and processes for subject access requests and similar rights.

• Provide front line awareness and management of data privacy risks within P&C as part of bp’s group risk management processes.

• Assist with the response to incidents or issues involving personal data in P&C including developing and communicating lessons learned.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

A degree in a relevant discipline or a demonstrated ability to understand relevant data privacy compliance matters.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Act as a senior source of expertise for data privacy, providing specialist advice to guarantee legal grounds for business use cases.

Firm understanding of privacy laws, regulations, and principles in jurisdictions where bp operates, e.g., the GDPR, the UK Data Protection Act 2018, and the California Consumer Privacy Act.

Significant experience administering a privacy compliance program.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with experience of communicating with stakeholders at all levels. This role requires engagement with various levels of the organisation from business leadership to individual contributors and support functions across bp.

A willingness to deal with problems or new tasks together and connecting the dots across seemingly disparate initiatives.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Relevant certifications such as IAPP CIPP/E or CIPP/US.

Experience advising multi-national organizations and/or working in a large corporate environment.

Works well as part of a team but is a self-starter that can maintain an independent voice.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About P&C services + solutions (s+s)

Services + solutions (s+s) is an internal global shared services and technology organisation within the People & Culture entity. They are responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for the BP group globally, from several delivery centres located on each continent. S+s are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. S+s has a portfolio of over 100 projects servicing the wider P&C and business, as well as supporting c.200 P&C solutions.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer :

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



