Job summary

•Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do whilst managing our data privacy related risks. •A Data Privacy Manager (DPM) is needed to join the Finance Data Office (FDO), part of the Global Business Services (GBS) business within bp to lead GBS’s privacy compliance activities to handle personal information in accordance with bp’s policies and procedures and work across all Finance pillars to help coordinate privacy compliance activities with other Finance Data Privacy Managers where they exist. •The successful candidate will be a key contributor accountable for providing practical privacy guidance to enable GBS and the FDO to achieve its business aims whilst complying with bp’s data privacy standards.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Working within the compliance framework set by bp’s Central Data Privacy Office (CDPO) and working closely with stakeholders across bp, lead GBS and the FDO’s data privacy compliance activities, including fostering a privacy culture and embedding applicable policies, procedures, training, and guidance materials.

Partnering with GBS and the FDO’s stakeholders to ensure data privacy risks are considered and appropriately mitigated at the outset of new projects, products and initiatives.

Provide oversight for all transparency and individuals rights processes and procedures within GBS and the FDO’s including drafting and maintaining privacy notices and processes for subject access requests and similar rights.

Management of GBS and the FDO’s records of processing activity.

Provide front line awareness and management of data privacy risks within GBS and the FDO as part of bp’s group risk management processes.

Assist with the response to incidents or issues involving personal data in GBS and the FDO including developing and communicating lessons learned.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

A degree in a relevant discipline or a demonstrated ability to understand relevant data privacy compliance matters.

Firm understanding of privacy laws, regulations, and principles in jurisdictions where GBS and the FDO operates, e.g., the GDPR, the UK Data Protection Act 2018, and the California Consumer Privacy Act. Given the global remit of these roles, the spread of jurisdictions is extensive.

Significant experience administering a privacy compliance program.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. This role requires engagement with various levels of the organization from business leadership to individual contributors and support functions across bp.

Thorough understanding of advertising & marketing technology ecosystems, tools and solutions and how they interact with consumer personal information.

Willingness to ‘roll up your sleeves’ and dig into meaty processes and connect the dots across seemingly disparate initiatives.

Desirable Criteria

Relevant certifications such as IAPP CIPP/E or CIPP/US.

Experience advising multi-national organizations and/or working in a large corporate environment.

Works well as part of a team but is a self-starter that can maintain an independent voice.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.