Customers & Products



IT&S Group



A Data Privacy Manager (DPM) is needed to join the bp pulse business entitywithin bp to lead its privacy compliance activities and inspire the organisationto be good stewards of the personal information in its care.The successful candidate will be a key senior contributor providing practicalprivacy guidance to enable bp pulse to achieve its business aims whilstcomplying with bp’s data privacy standards.



Key Responsibilities

• Lead bp pulse compliance efforts with bp’s privacy requirements, including implementing applicable policies, procedures, training, and guidance materials. Close engagement with bp’s Central Data Privacy Office will be vital to bp pulse privacy compliance.

• Foster a culture of privacy by enabling and supporting a network of privacy champions across bp pulse as well as participating in internal and external privacy associations and events.

• Provide oversight for all transparency and individuals rights processes and procedures including drafting and maintaining privacy notices, processes for subject access requests within bp pulse, and working with internal stakeholders and third-party service providers.

• Support the negotiation of data privacy clauses in bp pulse supplier contracts, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestiture agreements, as well as participate in counterparty due diligence to assess third-party privacy readiness.

• Identify and manage privacy risk resulting from bp pulse business efforts by conducting risk assessments and regularly reviewing records of processing activity.

• Assist with the response to cyber security incidents involving personal data in bp pulse including developing and communicating lessons learned.

Knowledge & Experience

• Firm understanding of privacy laws, regulations, and principles in jurisdictions where bp pulse operates, e.g., the GDPR, the UK Data Protection Act 2018, and the California Consumer Privacy Act.

• Significant experience administering a privacy compliance program.

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. This role requires engagement with various levels of the organisation from business leadership to individual contributors and support functions across bp.

• Thorough understanding of advertising & marketing technology ecosystems, tools and solutions and how they interact with consumer personal information.

• Willingness to ‘roll up your sleeves’ and dig into meaty processes and connect the dots across seemingly disparate initiatives.

• Experience advising multi-national organizations and/or working in a large corporate environment.

• Works well as part of a team but is a self-starter that can maintain an independent voice. Education, Qualifications & Certifications

• A degree in a relevant discipline or a demonstrated ability to understand relevant data privacy compliance matters.

• Relevant certifications such as IAPP CIPP/E or CIPP/US.

Other

60% office 40% home flexible working policy.

Role will be based in the UK, one of our key integral markets and the location of the key stakeholders. It will have a global remit offering remote support to key markets.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



