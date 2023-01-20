Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using basic technical capabilities to execute security/risk processes, support the development of appropriate solutions, produce reports and advise the business on security and risk requirements. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

Role Overview:

The Data Protection Analyst (DPA) will be responsible for supporting the delivery of BP Pulse data protection compliance activities such as, but not limited to, driving accurate documentation & upkeep of data processing activities, taking care of information rights handling process, minor personal data breach response processes, supporting training and awareness initiative, etc.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide support to the DPO & DPM when undertaking data protection activities.

Responsible in ensuring proper documentation and upkeep of Records of Processing Activities.

Responsible for keeping a constant watch on DP inbox for Individual rights requests minor data breaches and working on those tasks to completion, with minimum to no supervision.

Ensure no misses on regulatory timelines with respect to individual rights request and data breaches.

Raise upwards tasks that are more business sensitive or complex, or those that may require a report being submitted to the regulator.

Attend relevant internal data protection meetings and complete assigned actions

Support the development and rollout of training materials and guidance to improve knowledge on data protection across Pulse.

Provide advice to staff and management within Pulse on various aspects of data protection.

Liaise with staff and management throughout Pulse to ensure the integration of data protection standard methodologies into operational processes.

Your Experience:

Candidates with Data Privacy & Protection experience of at least 6 months preferred

Experience in performing ROPA, Individual Rights requests, Training & running data breaches

Working knowledge of ROPA

Working knowledge of dealing with Individual Rights – Data Deletion and Subject Access Request

Auditing & Root Cause Analysis experience required to effectively perform assessment & analysis of personal data breaches

Qualifications & Certifications:

Foundation certificate in Data protection. Example – BCS Foundation Certificate in Data Protection

Good knowledge of data protection/GDPR is required

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.