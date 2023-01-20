Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using basic technical capabilities to execute security/risk processes, support the development of appropriate solutions, produce reports and advise the business on security and risk requirements. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

Role Overview:

The Data Protection Practitioner (DPP) will be responsible for supporting the delivery of BP Pulse data protection compliance, concentrating on ensuring the compliant onboarding of third parties; managing serious personal data breach responses; ensuring privacy by design is embedded into new products, systems, projects and data processing activities; managing and authorising employee monitoring requests; dealing with information rights handling, authority requests and more minor personal data breach response processes.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for own workstream in managing DP inbox, Individual rights requests and managing minor data breaches and working on those tasks to completion, with no supervision.

Manage own workload, ensuring priority is given to those requests that are time bound or business critical.

Under the umbrella of the legislative framework, propose solutions to problems to prevent recurrences of breaches and similar individual rights requests. Most individual rights requests and breaches are unique in their make-up so the role-holder will need to seek to understand the root cause of each so that risks can be mitigated and future recurrences can be minimised. This will be done alone and in conjunction with others, depending on the nature of the issue.

Attend relevant internal data protection meetings and complete assigned actions

Management of individuals rights requests by quality monitoring them, ensuring the regulatory timescales are met.

Responding to any third-party requests for personal data by quality monitoring them and ensuring urgent responses are prioritised.

Manage serious personal data breaches by ensuring their logging, review and risk assessment. Furthermore, then proposing remediation to the business, capturing lessons learned, monitoring actions and reporting as required.

Reviewing third party contracts when requested to by Legal to ensure data protection terms are sufficient to protect Pulse and the data subjects whose data is in scope.

Provide advice to staff and management within Pulse on various aspects data protection.

Liaise with staff and management throughout Pulse to ensure the integration of data protection best practices into operational processes.

Your Experience:

Data protection knowledge and experience is essential.

Ability to investigate and report back findings.

Able to demonstrate a commercial, pragmatic and risk-based approach.

Able to spot gaps in procedures or staff knowledge and propose potential solutions.

Able to deal effectively with external parties such as those requesting access to, for example, employee or customer personal data.

Able to effectively prioritise workloads and manage deadlines.

Demonstrate excellent communication skills, including written skills, enabling interaction and influence with all levels of the business.

Strong analytical skills with logical thought and problem-solving processes.

Qualifications & Certifications:

Certified Information Privacy Professional / Europe (CIPP/E) – or equivalent

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.