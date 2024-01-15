Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade HThis role is accountable for running the Data Quality deliveries from a day-to-day perspective. Key focus is on “Execution” to ensure progress is made towards the Finance Data Strategy. This role focusses on continuous data quality improvements and drive DQ projects by functioning as a data quality business analyst participating in design, development and deployment of DQ solutions. The Data Quality Analyst will have an opportunity to work on large-scale, global transformation programs and be part of the team designing the future of data for finance in bp.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Data quality framework : Have an understanding of data quality value chain, encompassing Critical Data Element concepts, data quality issue management, DQ KPIs/Measures and DQ remediation. Participate in Data Quality Issue assessments to aid improvements in operational process and BAU initiatives

: Have an understanding of data quality value chain, encompassing Critical Data Element concepts, data quality issue management, DQ KPIs/Measures and DQ remediation. Participate in Data Quality Issue assessments to aid improvements in operational process and BAU initiatives Data Profiling : Work with business (Data Owners/Data Stewards) to profile data to uncover patterns indicating data quality issues and converts them into rules for ongoing monitoring

: Work with business (Data Owners/Data Stewards) to profile data to uncover patterns indicating data quality issues and converts them into rules for ongoing monitoring Business analysis and data quality rules definition : Elicit business requirement through discussions with data owners, business SMEs, program team to document business DQ rules supporting KPIs/Measures for BAU monitoring.

: Elicit business requirement through discussions with data owners, business SMEs, program team to document business DQ rules supporting KPIs/Measures for BAU monitoring. Design thinking and modelling : Leverage knowledge of SAP data structures to perform data and impact analysis for assigned use-cases by accessing Azure data lake (via dataBricks) using SQL/Python. Assist the data quality lean in modelling (conceptual) and functional design of DQ monitoring solutions. Participate in design workshops and contribute ideas/solution approach.

: Leverage knowledge of SAP data structures to perform data and impact analysis for assigned use-cases by accessing Azure data lake (via dataBricks) using SQL/Python. Assist the data quality lean in modelling (conceptual) and functional design of DQ monitoring solutions. Participate in design workshops and contribute ideas/solution approach. Visualization and dashboarding : Support design, build and deployment of high quality, actionable reports and dashboards (leveraging Power BI) which detect poor data quality and help business drive resolution.

: Support design, build and deployment of high quality, actionable reports and dashboards (leveraging Power BI) which detect poor data quality and help business drive resolution. Data quality issue management and remediation : Participate in discussions with the data governance and data remediation team to uncover DQ issue based on exceptions to come up with approach while parallelly driving business accountability and ownership.

: Participate in discussions with the data governance and data remediation team to uncover DQ issue based on exceptions to come up with approach while parallelly driving business accountability and ownership. Project Management : Play a key role in driving data quality projects against the plan and raise risks/issues to data quality manager for further escalation.

: Play a key role in driving data quality projects against the plan and raise risks/issues to data quality manager for further escalation. Collaboration and Communication: Build a rapport with data governance and data cleansing team as well as the business stakeholders beyond transactional discussions. Ensure business stakeholders are always kept updates about progress and approach for the assigned data quality project.

8+ total years of experience predominantly in Oil & Gas or Financial Services/Banking industry within Data Management space

Experience of working with Data Models/Structures and comfortable in deep-diving to design and fine tune them

Experience of Data Quality Management i.e. Governance, data quality management (root cause analysis, Remediation /solution identification), Governance Forums (papers production, quorum maintenance, Minutes publication), CDE identification, Data Lineage (identification of authoritative data sources) preferred. Understanding of KPIs/Measures needed as well

Ability to operate in a dynamic and changing setup and be able to identify priorities.

SAP MDG/SAP ECC/CFIN experience (T codes, Tables structures etc.)

Azure Data lake /AWS/Data Bricks

Creating dashboards & workflows (powerBI Qlikview or Tableau etc.)

Creating analytics and insight in a DQ setting (powerBI/powerQuery)

Profiling and analysis skills (, Informatica or Collibra)



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



