Data Science Analyst

Job summary

Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more! The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.This full-time position will support the Retail Operating Organization achieve growth goals by providing analysis and recommendations that increase sales, reduce/optimize operational costs, and improve returns on invested capital. In this position, the analyst will perform analysis focused on Loyalty program initiatives and support various groups within the organization including but not limited to Merchandising, Marketing, Store Operations, Accounting, Finance, Store Assets, and IT. The ideal candidate will be highly skilled in problem solving, organization, value sensitivity, prioritization, and time management, highly motivated self-starter and very quick learner. Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; proficiency in PowerBI and SQL preferred.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Considering Joining bp?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.This full-time position will support the Retail Operating Organization achieve growth goals by providing analysis and recommendations that increase sales, reduce/optimize operational costs, and improve returns on invested capital. In this position, the analyst will perform analysis focused on Loyalty program initiatives and support various groups within the organization including but not limited to Merchandising, Marketing, Store Operations, Accounting, Finance, Store Assets, and IT. The ideal candidate will be highly skilled in problem solving, organization, value sensitivity, prioritization, and time management, highly motivated self-starter and very quick learner. Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; proficiency in PowerBI and SQL preferred.



Job Description:

Responsibilities

Performance Tracking / Test Analysis / Reporting

Analyze the impact of loyalty programs and manage performance reporting

Support data enrichment and validation efforts, identifying new third-party data to apply when evaluating program performance

Forecast the financial impact of current and future loyalty program initiatives

Analyze customer-level data to understand customer behavior and trends to provide strategic recommendations on ways to segment and optimize promotions

Strategic pricing of rewards to meet organization's goals

Maintain and grow the library of loyalty marketing program takeaways

Use existing models and analytical resources to continuously analyze the performance of the business with an emphasis on the impact of the Loyalty platform

Case Development / Test Planning & Design

Assist design of test propositions, set expectations and prioritize opportunities; organize test propositions into a calendar to effectively document and communicate plans/actions to leadership

Provide data support for optimizing loyalty activity and marketing campaigns, such as: Pricing, Promotions, Guest Segmentations, and Targeting

Work with management / financial line owners to rationalize actions and opportunities to grow sustainable profits and optimize costs

Presentation of Data & Analysis Format data in a clear and concise presentation that communicates and documents analysis findings

Present findings and recommendations to functional areas impacted by analysis

Forecasting & Budgeting

Provide the data support for the monthly financial line forecast

Work closely with management to produce the annual budget with itemized strategies and tactics for financial performance

Participate in long term forecasting and planning required by the management/leadership team

Experience & Skills

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Marketing, Finance, Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, or other relevant discipline1-2 years of experience in sales, financial or marketing analysis

Retail industry experience is preferred

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint & Outlook

Experience with APT (Applied Predictive Technologies), PowerBI, and/or SQL is preferred

General Responsibilities

Analyzing Data or Information — Identifying the underlying principles, reasons, or facts of information by breaking down information or data into separate parts.

Providing valuable analyses to departmental groups and committees (including finance, real estate, marketing, fuel procurement, and construction) for presentation.

Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work — Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish your work.

Self-starting projects while generating workable and realistic deadlines to improve the productivity of projects to produce tangible ($) results.

Establishing and Maintaining Interpersonal Relationships — Developing constructive and cooperative working relationships with others and maintaining them over time.

Spending time to align personal and professional development with experts in all areas of the business.

Collectively contributing and recognizing the achievements and successes of others.

Skills and/or Abilities

Statistical & Spreadsheet Proficiency — Using computers and computer systems to evaluate and process information, enter data and set up functions/queries.

Critical Thinking — Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Deductive Reasoning — The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Inductive Reasoning — The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.