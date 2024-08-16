Data Science Manager (People Insights Analytics)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

The Data Science Manager will champion people data and innovative data science analyses. The role is part of People & Culture (P&C) team, which supports bp with people data, analytics, and insights to inform and influence decision making at every level.

Key Responsibilities Creating a roadmap of data science projects which meets current and future business needs. Build a structured approach to hypothesis test / research using scientific method. Establish a strong team to deliver using our People Insights & Analytics team, internal partners in innovation & engineering and centres of excellence in P&C, and external university partnerships.

Partner with the Employee Insights Lead (EI) to enhance insights and impact through rigour and storytelling.

Partner with the Products solutions lead to keep products aligned with research standard process and bp's requirements.

Delivering impactful insights alongside the People Insights & Analytics Director to P&C, business leadership teams and Exec board in partnership with the CHROs office.

Understand important trends from external/internal data sources and wider research to build a clear narrative.

Design and write reports to match the pace and accessibility of our business.

Drive cross-functional projects, aligning data science initiatives with overarching business objectives.

Design and deploy sophisticated analytics models that translate data into strategic insights, propelling our business forward.

Craft compelling stories from data that resonate with collaborators and influence key business decisions.

Lead upskilling workshops and data science programmes across our thriving analytics community. Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements A degree in a quantitative field (Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics) or equivalent experience.

Minimum of 6-8 years of experience managing a service-oriented function with experience in management of projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes.

Working knowledge of research design, statistics, and analytics (particularly in psychology, behavioural economics or occupational psychology), ideally to degree level or equivalent experience.

Good understanding of HR/People & Culture operating model, preferably experience in an HR/P&C functions.

Team leadership including directing the work of managers and experts.

Lead initiatives across a wider team without a direct reporting line.

Strong collaborator management skills including experience of C-suite.

Proven history of delivering company-wide programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven.

Experience of collaborating with technical partners to scale digital solutions in pursuit of data science outputs to support business outcomes.

A track record of success in data science, with tangible outcomes that have driven business growth.

Applied mastery of statistical software (R, Python, Azure, Databricks and database languages (SQL/NoSQL).

Exposure or experience in Business Intelligence Solutions (Power BI, Tableau etc.), Microsoft Azure platforms , Advanced Analytics, Data Science & Statistics Concepts , Employee Listening Solutions and survey platforms such as Qualtrics. Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.