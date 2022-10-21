Data Scientist

Grade HResponsible for providing sound technical expertise to support activities in the areas of analytical techniques, testing and data interpretation, facilitating partnerships with stakeholders to understand their needs, delivering a distinctive analytical development advice and troubleshooting service as required, whilst actively supporting continuous improvement.
Role Synopsis
|The role will participate in the team’s engagement with business stakeholders and partners with to enhance the existing analytics solutions and developing new solutions to business problems.
The role requires a thought leader that will be instrumental in providing inputs to the Data Science, Enterprise Reporting, and Process Engineering Team for the design and building of predictive models and algorithms, exploratory data analysis, test design, statistical tests and measures, and business value measurement.
Key Accountabilities
|• Design and implement data analysis, data mining, research, analysis, and modeling strategies and best practices to internal clients.
• Ownership of the development and delivery of data science solutions from concept to production.
• Manages research targeted to solve business needs and technical challenges.
• Serve as the subject matter expert to articulate the areas of statistics and data science.
• Initiates data science based solutioning with a focus on revenue growth and achievement of the business’ overall targets and objectives.
• Responsible for the preparation of documentation, presentations, and scientific based papers to communicate ideas to business leaders and executives.
• In conjunction with Data Engineers, building and managing new data tables that support data collection, cross-functional data integration, data visualization, dashboards, predictive analytics, and data mining.
• Leverages data science tools and techniques in analyzing large datasets that will enable development of custom models and algorithms to uncover insights, trends, and patterns in the data, which will be useful in availing informed courses of action.
• Responsible for the evaluation of analytics and machine learning technologies for use in the business and communicates findings to key stakeholders through reports and presentations.
• Partners with other non-technical departments within the business to assist them in understanding how data science can benefit them and improve their effectiveness and performance.
• Takes initiative and stays up to date with the latest data science trends, techniques, and best practices, determining how to incorporate the most suitable practices in the department.
Education
Essential Experience and Requirements