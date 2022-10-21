Data Scientist

• Design and implement data analysis, data mining, research, analysis, and modeling strategies and best practices to internal clients.

• Ownership of the development and delivery of data science solutions from concept to production.

• Manages research targeted to solve business needs and technical challenges.

• Serve as the subject matter expert to articulate the areas of statistics and data science.

• Initiates data science based solutioning with a focus on revenue growth and achievement of the business’ overall targets and objectives.

• Responsible for the preparation of documentation, presentations, and scientific based papers to communicate ideas to business leaders and executives.

• In conjunction with Data Engineers, building and managing new data tables that support data collection, cross-functional data integration, data visualization, dashboards, predictive analytics, and data mining.

• Leverages data science tools and techniques in analyzing large datasets that will enable development of custom models and algorithms to uncover insights, trends, and patterns in the data, which will be useful in availing informed courses of action.

• Responsible for the evaluation of analytics and machine learning technologies for use in the business and communicates findings to key stakeholders through reports and presentations.

• Partners with other non-technical departments within the business to assist them in understanding how data science can benefit them and improve their effectiveness and performance.

• Takes initiative and stays up to date with the latest data science trends, techniques, and best practices, determining how to incorporate the most suitable practices in the department.

Education

A master’s degree (PhD preferred) in Statistics, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, or any other related quantitative field.

Essential Experience and Requirements

3+ years of hands on experience in machine learning (supervised, unsupervised, and ensemble methods), natural language processing; deep learning experience is a bonus.

Proven track record of developing, scaling, and implementing models in customer facing environments.

Strong programming skills: Python preferred with the ability to create visualizations and apply persuasive story telling.

Experience with big data, real-time streaming data technologies, and cluster computing environments.