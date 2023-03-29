Job summary

The Data Scientist will be responsible for running analytical experiments in a methodical manner and will regularly evaluate alternate models via theoretical approaches.



The role will participate in the team’s engagement with business stakeholders and partners with to enhance the existing analytics solutions and developing new solutions to business problems.



The role requires a thought leader that will be instrumental in providing inputs to the Data Science, Enterprise Reporting, and Process Engineering Team for the design and building of predictive models and algorithms, exploratory data analysis, test design, statistical tests and measures, and business value measurement.

Key Accountabilities:

Design and implement data analysis, data mining, research, analysis, and modeling strategies and best practices to internal clients.

Ownership of the development and delivery of data science solutions from concept to production.

Manages research targeted to solve business needs and technical challenges.

Serve as the subject matter expert to articulate the areas of statistics and data science.

Initiates data science based solutioning with a focus on revenue growth and achievement of the business’ overall targets and objectives.

Responsible for the preparation of documentation, presentations, and scientific based papers to communicate ideas to business leaders and executives.

In conjunction with Data Engineers, building and managing new data tables that support data collection, cross-functional data integration, data visualization, dashboards, predictive analytics, and data mining.

Leverages data science tools and techniques in analyzing large datasets that will enable development of custom models and algorithms to uncover insights, trends, and patterns in the data, which will be useful in availing informed courses of action.

Responsible for the evaluation of analytics and machine learning technologies for use in the business and communicates findings to key stakeholders through reports and presentations.

Partners with other non-technical departments within the business to assist them in understanding how data science can benefit them and improve their effectiveness and performance.

Takes initiative and stays up to date with the latest data science trends, techniques, and best practices, determining how to incorporate the most suitable practices in the department.

Work as part of geographically dispersed team, effectively communicating prioritized business needs and prioritized project statuses.

A master’s degree (PhD preferred) in Statistics, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, or any other related quantitative field.

3+ years of hands on experience in machine learning (supervised, unsupervised, and ensemble methods), natural language processing; deep learning experience is a bonus.

Proven track record of developing, scaling, and implementing models in customer facing environments.

Strong programming skills: Python preferred with the ability to create visualizations and apply persuasive story telling.

Experience with big data, real-time streaming data technologies, and cluster computing environments.

Knowledge and exposure to cloud technologies, Azure and/or AWS.

Essential Education:Essential Experience and Job Requirements:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $106,000-$160,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.