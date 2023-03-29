The Data Scientist will be responsible for running analytical experiments in a methodical manner and will regularly evaluate alternate models via theoretical approaches.
The role will participate in the team’s engagement with business stakeholders and partners with to enhance the existing analytics solutions and developing new solutions to business problems.
The role requires a thought leader that will be instrumental in providing inputs to the Data Science, Enterprise Reporting, and Process Engineering Team for the design and building of predictive models and algorithms, exploratory data analysis, test design, statistical tests and measures, and business value measurement.
Key Accountabilities: