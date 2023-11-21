Data Scientist Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support to a subsurface team, region or function, delivering information management operations and project delivery, and providing technical expertise and guidance in one or more specific data domains in support of delivery of the SIM and data domain strategy.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS:

The role of Staff data scientist is a senior-level position within a data-science team, responsible for leading and contributing to advanced data analysis, modeling, and machine learning projects. This role plays a pivotal role in extracting actionable insights, driving strategic decision-making, and enhancing business processes through data-driven solutions. Resource allocation, Business impact.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Advanced Data Analysis and Modeling: Feature selection and dimensionality reduction. Model evaluation and validation. Data modeling techniques.

Domain knowledge: Expertise in domain in which the data scientist operates is critical for asking relevant questions and creating meaningful solutions.

Business Acumen: Understanding of business operations, market dynamics, and financial implications to prioritize data science projects that align with the FDO's goals.

Out of Code computing: Use libraries that support out-of-core computing, such as Dask in Python These libraries can process data that doesn't fit into memory by reading it in smaller portions from disk.

Machine Learning: Innovation and Strategy - Technical directions on models and techniques in the team. Advanced Machine Learning Skills for complex models. Evaluation techniques

Innovation and Strategy - Technical directions on models and techniques in the team. Advanced Machine Learning Skills for complex models. Evaluation techniques Collaboration and Communication: Effectively communicate to non-technical stakeholders. Domain process understanding from SME. Communicate findings through visualization so interaction with visualization and reporting experts.

Continuous Learning: Stay relevant through technical data science with domain understanding. Using Transfer Learning

Data Ethics and Privacy: Anonymization and Pseudonymization. Data Retention Policies.

Data Ethics and Privacy: Anonymization and Pseudonymization. Data Retention Policies. Database Management: Knowledge of working with databases and querying data using SQL or NoSQL databases is valuable for accessing and extracting data.

Project Management: Ability to manage data science projects effectively, including scoping, planning, and delivering results within set timelines.

Project Management: Ability to manage data science projects effectively, including scoping, planning, and delivering results within set timelines. Statistical Analysis and Mathematics: Strong knowledge of statistical methods and mathematical concepts is essential for data analysis, modeling, and drawing meaningful insights from data.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Overall: DS&T - Data & Analysis [Data Science Team] plays a crucial role in driving data-informed decision-making and generating actionable insights to support the company's goals. This team is responsible for processing, analyzing, and interpreting large and complex datasets from multiple datasets to provide valuable insights and recommendations across various domains. Through advanced analytical techniques and machine learning models, the data science team helps optimize processes, predict trends, and create data-driven strategies.

An experienced [10years+] with master's degree in quantitative, qualitative field such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, or a related data field is often required.

Skills: Leadership role in Data Analysis, Programming proficiency in Python, SQL, Azure databricks, Statistics & Mathematics.

Leadership qualities to steer the team. Strategic direction and technical expertise

Soft skills: Active listening, translate business problems into data questions, Communication and collaboration, Presentation, Problem solving, Cross-functional, Team management, Stakeholder management.

Data Sources: SAP, Concur, Salesforce, Workday, Excel files.

SAP, Concur, Salesforce, Workday, Excel files. Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Storytelling.

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Storytelling. Able to prepare analytical reports, presentations and/or visualization dashboards to communicate findings, KPIs and insights to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Stay up to date with industry trends, best practices and emerging technologies in data analytics, machine learning, data science techniques.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Certified in SQL, Machine learning, Azure data bricks.

Extensive experience (typically 10+ years)

Effective team manager, managing team of 6-8 individuals. Lead, senior data scientists and/or data engineers

Strong organizational psychology, Mentor for the team

Tools and Libraries: Pandas, PySpark, NumPy, and SciPy. NLP, Fuzzy matching logic

In-depth understanding of procurement, finance, customer business processes

Experience with SAP systems and data structures, including SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, or SAP BW.

Proven experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and managing multiple priorities.





