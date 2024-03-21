Data Services & Integration Lead

Job summary

As part of our Finance Product data roadmap for centralized data services; supporting our portfolio & backlog lead to maintain and coordinate a demand pipeline, linking across into other Finance domains as required to improve value. The Finance Data Transformation and Design Lead will have a deep technical knowledge base around data management and optimization, with domain expertise as well as demonstrable ability to drive project delivery. They will use their skills to navigate sophisticated requirements, using their influencing skills to drive alignment across teams.

Support user testing and data validation activities to ensure delivery of business requirements and completeness / accuracy of data •Support key data owners / collaborators re the future code set design for key reporting processes, such as group Arc, Tax and PPMThe Finance Data Services and Integration Lead role is encouraged to evolve as the impact of the ERP strategy becomes clear and is likely to play an active role in enabling the future state Finance Data strategy. Strategy, Frameworks & Methodology: Responsible for modelling-related frameworks, methods and work products and the overall strategic approach to drive value from modelling. Identify optimum sourcing & integration strategy ensuring transparency of data requirements.•Works with source systems experts to understand data structures and tables•Defines and maintains data modelling related work products. Ensures an accurate representation of the source systems •Will help the business to deliver future data management needs which advise tools decision trees for integration Teamwork: Work with other areas of data governance to resolve optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning•Works with I&E (IT colleagues) to build a strategic architecture blueprint for integration across the bp business•Works with data quality community to drive logical quality related transformations as data is processed•Provisions data to enable strategic analytical questions to be answered which improves efficiency (e.g. bottlenecks in master data processes) or control adequacy (e.g. monitoring changes relating to bank accounts)Business Information Model: Support the data model as part of a formal Design Authority providing governance & oversight, supplies to the up keep of the data catalogue / data dictionary•Delivers modelling strategies which are optimized for read & write, curated reusable store as well as adaptable analytics constructs•Ensures interlink through layers of the data model (concept, business to physical)Model Delivery: Builds physical models which support delivery of analytics-ready data packets for exploitation in a data science setting•Crafts data structures which deliver efficient performance for speed of analytic response

Data Catalogue: Maintains record keeping which determines ‘best version of truth’ and completeness of definitions and quality characteristics

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or recognized accountingqualification or equivalent experience A relevant data modelling certification, Architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF)

EXPERIENCE :

Be part of a multidisciplinary team including business & technical Collaborators.

Understanding of technical delivery of data & relevant infrastructure (Azure / AWS preferred).

Resolved, resilient individual able to proactively tackle issues and challenges to achieve delivery. Good teammate with ability to effectively communicate and collaborate in a global multicultural environment. Shown ability to collaborate with authorities across the technology landscape to develop data & analytical solutions to meet current and future needs•Demonstrable experience in articulating business value that can be delivered through data & analytics solutions, and a track record of leading and implementing projects working with senior team members•Core systems experience incl. SAP, iBPM, Oracle, Informatica•5-7 years+ Enterprise Data Modelling across all layers•Technology, frameworks & accelerators (ERWIN / Sparks / Zachman / Industry data models)•Catalogue & metadata management•Data ownership, stewardship & governance•Relevant project / change methodology•Experience across both operational and analytical settings

Knowledge of SQL

Knowledge of PowerBI•Snowflake/ AWS knowledge (nice to have).

Up-to-date technical knowledge by attending informational workshops, conferences, reviewing publications

Variety of integration methods including ETL, virtualization, semantic, FTP and SOA (etc.) both in batch and near •real time•

Data analysis, profiling & discovery Requirements engineering Testing techniques



