Data Services & Integration Senior Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis :

Global Business Services (GBS) is BP’s shared services organisation. GBS adds value by standardising and modernising business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. There are five GBS Centres globally, situated in Europe, Africa, Asia, America and ANZ and Central Teams across all locations as well as the UK and Houston.

We aim to drive operational excellence and are empowered to lead global change that will standardise and modernise business activities across the entire BP group. To achieve this, we work on process optimisation that utilises next generation technology solutions and process automation tools.

Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of challenging objectives and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.

GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help shape BP’s future. All roles in BP Global Business Services offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.

This role owns the corporate data model and will focus on using the model to facilitate managing data as a reusable asset. This drives consistency of; model, ownership, definition, and structure from operational create through to analytic consumption. The role involves making sure data is connected across all layers from concept to business ownership through to physical layers. This is achieved by supporting the incremental creation of a corporate view of data through consistent engagement with data change projects.

The role will include the full breadth of delivery and engagement - from influencing and presenting to senior stakeholders, understanding 'what' and 'why' of the business requirement, through to overseeing and actively driving execution.

They will contribute part of our Finance Product data roadmap for centralized data services; supporting our portfolio & backlog lead to maintain and coordinate a demand pipeline, linking across into other Finance domains as required to maximize value.

The Data Services and Integration Senior Lead will have a strong technical knowledge base around data management and optimization, with domain expertise as well as proven ability to drive project delivery.

They will use their skills to navigate complex requirements, using their influencing skills to drive alignment across teams.

Key Accountabilities

Support the prioritisation of use cases from across Finance sub-entities, ensuring clarity of requirements and benefits case

Support the design of data structures, applications and visualisations required to enable the delivery of prioritised use cases, including the definition of:

Common data model for Finance

Data taxonomy for Finance

Required data transformation processes to enable common data model delivery

Support Finance stakeholders in development of clear requirements for data-enabled use cases

Deliver user testing and data validation activities to ensure delivery of business requirements and completeness / accuracy of data

Support key data owners / stakeholders re the future code set design for key reporting processes, such as group Arc, Tax and PPM

The Finance Data Services and Integration Senior Lead role is expected to evolve as the impact of the ERP strategy becomes clear and is likely to play an active role in enabling the future state Finance Data strategy.

Strategy, Frameworks & Methodology: Responsible for modelling-related frameworks, methods and work products and the overall strategic approach to drive value from modelling. Identify optimum sourcing & integration strategy ensuring clarity of data requirements.

Works with source systems experts to understand data structures and tables

Owns certain data models and maintains wider data modelling related work products. Ensures an accurate representation of the source systems

Will help the business to deliver future data management needs which inform tools decision trees for integration

Data Collaboration: Work with other areas of data governance to determine optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning

Works with I&E (IT colleagues) to create a strategic architecture blueprint for integration across the bp business

Works with data quality community to drive logical quality related transformations as data is processed

Provisions data to enable strategic analytical questions to be answered which improves efficiency (e.g. bottlenecks in master data processes) or control adequacy (e.g. monitoring changes relating to bank accounts)

Business Information Model: Support the data model as part of a formal Design Authority providing governance & oversight, contributes to the upkeep of the data catalogue / data dictionary

Delivers modelling strategies which are optimized for read & write, curated reusable store as well as responsive analytics constructs

Ensures interlink through layers of the data model (concept, business to physical)

Model Delivery: Creates physical models which support delivery of analytics-ready data packets for exploitation in a data science setting

Designs data structures which deliver optimal performance for speed of analytic response

Data Catalogue: Maintains record keeping which determines ‘best version of truth’ and completeness of definitions and quality characteristics

Ensures maximum re-use of data through identification of common data items across multiple initiatives linking them to pre-exiting data repositories

Project Delivery: Participates in the delivery of data modelling activities

Educates key stakeholders on the broader role of the data model and data integration framework on how it can be used most effectively across a data portfolio

Highlight any disconnect between a business view of data and the physical view of data structures and application data tables

Inputs into the data warehouse design including the definition of layers, modelling approach for each and their acceptable use

Support the sign-off of data models produced by projects, ensuring they are aligned to the enterprise data model and data architecture principles

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or recognized accounting

qualification or equivalent experience

A relevant data modelling certification, Architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience

Be part of a multidisciplinary team including business & technical Stakeholders, with opportunity to lead certain activities

Understanding of technical delivery of data & relevant infrastructure (Azure / AWS preferred)

Determined, resilient individual able to proactively solve issues and challenges to achieve delivery

Strong team player with ability to effectively communicate and collaborate in a global multicultural environment

Proven ability to collaborate with subject matter experts across the technology landscape to develop data & analytical solutions to meet current and future needs

Demonstrable experience in articulating business value that can be delivered through data & analytics solutions, and a track record of leading and executing projects working with senior stakeholders

Core systems experience incl. SAP, iBPM, Oracle, Informatica

7-9 years+ Enterprise Data Modelling across all layers

Technology, frameworks & accelerators (ERWIN / Sparks / Zachman / Industry data models)

Catalogue & metadata management

Data ownership, stewardship & governance

Relevant project / change methodology

Experience across both operational and analytical settings

Desirable criteria

Knowledge of SQL

Knowledge of PowerBI

Snowflake/ AWS knowledge (nice to have).

Up-to-date technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, conferences, reviewing publications

Variety of integration methods including ETL, virtualization, semantic, FTP and SOA (etc.) both in batch and near

real time

Data analysis, profiling & discovery

Requirements engineering

Testing techniques

Additional Information

About the Finance Data Office (FDO)

The recently created Finance Data Office (FDO) operates within Global Business Services (GBS) part of Finance but with a remit across all parts of the global Finance function across bp, including the following primary pillars:

Accounting, Reporting, and Control (ARC)

Global Business Services (GBS)

Planning and Performance Management (PPM)

Procurement

Tax

Treasury

Our purpose is to put the right data, in the hands of the right people, at the right time and do this through:

Finance data strategy

management of our data assets and integrations

ownership and governance of the data quality agenda and data standards

risk and control oversight of our data estate, including data privacy and identity and access management

driving data policy

providing analytics and insights services through our center of excellence

Furthermore, as bp embarks on its major ERP transformation journey, we are responsible for defining the data definitions and strategy for the new target platforms and enabling the transition journey therein.

As a multi-disciplinary team, we work collaboratively across our teams, partnering with other business teams, and are spread across our GBS locations.

About Global Business Services (GBS)

Global Business Services (GBS) is a coordinated part of bp, driving operational excellence and business solutions across the globe. GBS continues to evolve and plays a vital role in delivering business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. We are a ground-breaking engine continuing our focus on seamless customer experiences, digital and innovation, data insights & analytics and agile integration across bp, and these are underpinned by operational excellence, process conformance and a robust ccontrols'framework.

We do this through eight functions:

customer

finance

procurement sourcing to contracting (S2C)

trading & shipping (T&S) and settlements

control and financial planning

people & culture services

digital solutions and transformation

finance ERP transformation

Our purpose and goals are:

Delivering innovative and transformative business solutions across our eight functional areas from the advantaged locations of the GBS hubs and connected cities.

Creating a digitally enabled organization by leveraging technology and innovation to enhance value through drivers of growth, productivity and process resilience.

Continuing to smoothly transition business activities to GBS from across bp, including insourcing activity into our GBS hubs.

There are three primary GBS Centers in Kuala Lumpur, Pune, and Budapest, seven connected cities in Houston, Mexico City, London, Istanbul, Cape Town, Shanghai, and Melbourne.

Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of challenging objectives and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.

GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for talented, committed, and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help shape bp’s future. All roles in GBS offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.