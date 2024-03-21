Data Services and Integration Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a key member of the Finance Data Office and working with the Finance Data Services and Integration Senior Manager, this role will have the following responsibilities and play a relevant role in the delivery of the data transformation across GBS and Finance.

Manage the prioritisation of use cases from across Finance sub-entities, ensuring visibility of requirements and benefits case•Control the design of data structures, applications and visualisations required to enable the delivery of prioritised use cases, including the definition of common data model for Finance ​

eoData taxonomy for Finance Required data transformation processes to enable common data model delivery •Supply to the assessment of external standard methodologies and ensure the application of take away earnings within the Finance Data Office.

Support Finance collaborators in development of clear requirements for data-enabled use cases•

Lead user testing and data validation activities to ensure delivery of business requirements and completeness / accuracy of data

Support data governance work, providing mentorship re policy, processes and ownership structures

Support key data owners / collaborators re the future code set design for key reporting processes, such as group Arc, Tax and PPM.

Manager role is encouraged to evolve as the impact of the ERP strategy becomes clear and is likely to play an active role in enabling the future state Finance Data strategy. Strategy, Frameworks & Methodology: Responsible for modelling-related frameworks, methods and work products and the overall strategic approach to drive value from modelling. Identify optimum sourcing & integration strategy ensuring transparency of data requirements.•Works with source systems guides to understand data structures and tables•Handles, defines and maintains data modelling related work products. Ensures an accurate representation of the source systems •Will provide oversight to the business to deliver future data management needs which advise tools decision trees for integration-Data Teamwork: Collaborate with other areas of data governance to resolve optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning•Works with I&E (IT colleagues) to build a strategic architecture blueprint for integration across the bp business•Works with data quality community to drive logical quality related transformations as data is processed•Provisions data to enable strategic analytical questions to be answered which improves efficiency (e.g. bottlenecks in master data processes) or control adequacy (e.g. supervising changes relating to bank accounts)Business Information Model: Handle the data model as part of a formal Design Authority providing governance & oversight, gives to the upkeep of the data catalogue / data dictionary•Delivers modelling strategies which are optimized for read & write, curated reusable store as well as adaptable analytics constructs•Ensures interlink through layers of the data ​

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or recognized accounting qualification or equivalent experience A relevant data modelling certification, Architecture certification (TOGAF)

EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Crucial work, business, technical or operational experience which an applicant must possess, otherwise they will be unable to adequately perform the job. Consider what is truly crucial as we do not want to screen out candidates who could do the job with non- traditional backgrounds. Therefore, the wording used should be specific and explicit. Information requirements can include:•A definition of the knowledge, skills, abilities and attributes that the candidate needs to have and/or Proficiencies (action, behavior or outcome)

Experience of leading a multidisciplinary team including business & technical Collaborators ​



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.