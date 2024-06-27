Data Services and Integration Senior Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Global Business Services (GBS) is BP’s shared services organisation. GBS contributes by standardising and modernising business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. There are five GBS Centres globally, situated in Europe, Africa, Asia, America and ANZ and Central Teams across all locations as well as the UK and Houston.

We strive to drive operational excellence and are empowered to lead global change that will standardise and modernise business activities across the entire BP group. To achieve this, we work on process optimisation that utilises next generation technology solutions and process automation tools. Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of exciting objectives, and we are proud of their achievements.

We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.

GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for hardworking, committed and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help craft BP’s future. All roles in BP Global Business Services offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments

The role will include the full breadth of delivery and engagement - from influencing and addressing senior customers, understanding 'what' and 'why' of the business requirement, through to coordinating and actively driving execution.

They will own and handle our Finance Product data roadmap for centralized data services; working closely with our portfolio lead to coordinate a demand pipeline, linking across into other Finance domains as the need arises to improve value.

The Finance Data Services and Integration Manager will have excellent technical knowledge base around data management and optimization, with domain expertise as well as demonstrable ability to own and drive project delivery.

They will use their leadership skills to navigate sophisticated requirements, using their networking and influencing skills to drive alignment and collaboration across geographically and culturally teams with varied strengths

Key Accountabilities

As a key member of the Finance Data Office and working with the Finance Data Services and Integration Senior Manager, this role will have the following responsibilities and play a meaningful role in the delivery of the data transformation across GBS and Finance.

• Responsible for the prioritization and delivery of use cases from across Finance sub-entities, ensuring clarity of requirements and benefits case.

• Handle and be responsible for the design the data structures, applications and visualizations required to enable the delivery of prioritized use cases, including the definition of:

o Common data model for Finance

o Data taxonomy for Finance

o Required data transformation processes to enable common data model delivery

• Provide guidance on external standard processes and ensure the application of relevant findings within the Finance Data Office

• Handle Finance customers in development of clear requirements for data-enabled use cases

• Providing oversight and guidance of user testing and data validation activities to ensure delivery of business requirements and completeness / accuracy of data

• Support data governance work, providing guidance re policy, processes and ownership structures

• Support key data owners / customers the future code set design for key reporting processes, such as group Arc, Tax and PPM

This role in Finance is expected to evolve as the impact of the ERP strategy becomes clear and is likely to play an active role in enabling Finance Data strategy.

Strategy, Frameworks & Methodology: Responsible for modelling-related frameworks, methods and work products and the overall strategic approach to drive value from modelling. Identify optimum sourcing & integration strategy ensuring clarity of data requirements.

• Works with source systems authorities to understand data structures and tables

• Owns and handles data modelling related work products. Ensures an

accurate representation of the source systems

• Guides the business in delivering the future data management needs which advise tools decision trees for integration

Data Collaboration: Define strategy with other areas of data governance to resolve optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning

• Defines a strategic architecture blueprint for integration with I&E (IT colleagues) across the bp business areas

• Provisions data to enable strategic analytical questions to be answered which improves efficiency (e.g. bottlenecks in master data processes) or control adequacy (e.g. supervising changes relating to bank accounts)

Business Information Model : Is responsible for data model as part of a formal Design Authority providing governance & oversight, gives to the upkeep the data catalogue / data dictionary

• Delivers modelling strategies which are optimized for read & write, curated reusable store as well as responsive analytics constructs

• Ensures interlink through layers of data model (concept, business to physical)

Model Delivery: Provides oversight & guidance on physical models which support delivery of analytics-ready data packets for exploitation in a data science setting

• Designs data structures which deliver optimal performance for speed of analytic response

Data Catalogue: Leads the record keeping which resolves ‘best version of truth’ and completeness of definitions and quality characteristics

• Ensures maximum re-use of data through identification of common data items across multiple initiatives linking them to pre-exiting data repositories

Project Delivery: Oversees, directs colleagues and is responsible for delivery of data modelling activities

• Educates key customers on the broader role of the data model & data integration framework on how it can be used most effectively across a data portfolio

• Inputs into the data warehouse design including the definition of layers, modelling approach for each and their acceptable use

• Provide sign-off of data models produced by projects in conjunction with I&E, ensuring they are aligned to the enterprise data model & data architecture principles

• Takes accountability for resource management of the modelling team including understanding current and pipeline, aligning tasks to the overall team objectives and prioritizing accordingly

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or recognized accounting qualification or equivalent experience A relevant data modelling certification, Architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF)

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Overall 18+ years of experience.

• Experience of leading a multidisciplinary team including business & technical Customers

• Understanding of technical delivery of data & relevant infrastructure (Azure / AWS preferred)

• Resolved, resilient individual able to proactively tackle issues and challenges to achieve delivery

• Proven teammate with ability to optimally communicate and collaborate in a global multicultural environment

• Tried ability to collaborate with domain guides across the technology landscape to develop data & analytical solutions to meet current and future needs

• Shown experience in articulating business value that can be delivered through data & analytics solutions, and a track record of leading and implementing projects working with senior customers

• Core systems experience incl. SAP, iBPM, Oracle, Informatica

• 7 years+ Enterprise Data Modelling across all layers

• Technology, frameworks & accelerators (ERWIN / Sparks / Zachman / Industry data models)

• Catalogue & metadata management

• Data ownership, stewardship & governance

• Relevant project / change methodology

• Experience across both operational and analytical settings

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Knowledge of SQL

• Knowledge of PowerBI

• Snowflake/ AWS knowledge (nice to have)

• Up-to-date technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, conferences, reviewing publications

• Variety of integration methods including ETL, virtualization, semantic, FTP and SOA (etc.) both in batch and near real time

• Data analysis, profiling & discovery

• Requirements engineering

• Testing techniques



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

